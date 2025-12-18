Nahoon Dam set to come alive to local and international sounds on Saturday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Canadian band Neon Dreams will headline Dreaming Out Loud, taking place at The Cove at Nahoon Dam on Saturday.

A relaxed summer evening at Nahoon Dam is set to take on a musical edge on Saturday when Dreaming Out Loud comes to The Cove, an indoor-outdoor venue overlooking the water just outside East London.

The concert brings together international and local artists, with Canadian duo Neon Dreams headlining alongside Ross Learmonth, Booshle G and Tatum Tides.

Set against an open-air backdrop, the event offers audiences a chance to enjoy live music in a laid-back, distinctly East London setting.

Neon Dreams — made up of vocalist Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris — will be performing at The Cove for the first time.

Known for their genre-blending sound, the duo combine elements of pop, rock, folk, EDM, hip-hop and reggae, working closely with long-time collaborator Corey Lerue on production.

Their catalogue includes tracks such as Marching Bands, Survive, High School Dropout, Life Without Fantasies and Little Dance, which have earned them a growing following in SA.

Event host Rory Clark said the show formed part of a wider national tour that reflected the band’s ongoing connection with the country.

“Neon Dreams absolutely adore SA — the energy, the people, the vibes,” Clark said.

“They’ve made it clear they want this to become an annual pilgrimage.

“After two stellar tours, they’re back hungrier than ever.”

The Cove, which regularly hosts outdoor events and retreats, will provide the setting for the concert, while Dynamic Sounds and partner organisations are managing logistics.

Organisers said the venue had been selected with accessibility and safety in mind, making it suitable for families.

Free camping will be available on site, with access to showers and bathrooms, allowing attendees to stay overnight rather than drive home.

The venue also has dormitory accommodation, often used by schools and churches, which organisers say adds to its community-focused appeal.

Clark said hosting Neon Dreams at The Cove felt like a milestone.

“The Cove’s magic lies in its blend of intimacy and epic scenery,” he said.

“Hosting Neon Dreams for the first time feels special, and audiences can expect dancing, sing-alongs and that genre-bending sound that brings people together.”

Organisers said the event would appeal to both families and younger audiences, with an emphasis on connection and positive energy and each artist in the line-up aligned with that ethos.

Gates open at 4pm, with music continuing into the evening.

Tickets are available online and at the gate. Entry is free for children under five.

Early-bird tickets, limited to 50 per category, are priced at R150 for children aged five to 12 and R250 for adults.

Standard tickets cost R185 for children and R310 for adults.

On the day, tickets will be sold at the gate for R200 for children under 12 and R350 for adults.

