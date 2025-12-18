National traffic officers boost law enforcement in Mthatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAFETY BOOST: Authorities in Mthatha welcomed a batch of 50 national traffic police to assist in the area during the festive season.

When King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani was told in 2023 that Mthatha had been designated as a “red zone” for international tourists, he said it was deeply concerning.

This week, however, Nelani struck a more confident tone as he welcomed about 50 national traffic law enforcement officers from Gauteng who have been deployed to the Eastern Cape town to reinforce policing during the festive season.

The officers were officially welcomed at a ceremony at the Jerald Hawkes Stadium on Tuesday.

Nelani said he first became aware of Mthatha’s negative international reputation while attending the Africa’s Travel Indaba more than two years ago.

“I will never forget when I attended a travel indaba in Durban where we were told there are two areas in our province where tourists are advised not to stop — the first one is Mthatha and the other was Addo,” he said.

“In fact, on the maps for international tourists, Mthatha and Addo were circled in red to show that when you are in Mthatha, you must just pass.

“Lately, it was also advised that tourists must change their routes, avoid Mthatha and rather travel via Bloemfontein to East London, Gqeberha and the Western Cape.”

He said the designation had prompted urgent action by the municipality, which had been grappling with a range of criminal activities, including extortion and the hijacking of buildings.

Hundreds of properties — many of them state-owned — were reported to have been unlawfully occupied by criminal syndicates, contributing to the town’s deteriorating image.

Nelani said the scale of the problem forced the municipality to seek assistance from other law enforcement agencies and the national government.

“As a result, crime has gone down in Mthatha, though more still needs to be done,” he said.

The mayor said the arrival of the national traffic officers would significantly strengthen enforcement efforts over the festive period.

“There have been a lot of breakthroughs. I am pleased to stand here and confirm that a lot has happened and crime has subsided,” Nelani said.

“This festive season, we need to make a statement to the people of KSD and the OR Tambo district that we are adopting a zero-tolerance attitude towards road traffic violations and criminal activities in general.”

We are taking an aggressive approach towards crime. I do not know when the window will open for us to reapply for metro status, but once it does, we will forge ahead. — KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani

He said the municipality’s objective was to restore public confidence.

“We want every street to become a crime-free zone.

“I am here to give you the freedom of the city in terms of driving criminals out of this space.

“I am relaying the expectations of the community. It is important to bring back hope and confidence.”

In October, Nelani and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board welcomed more than 40 newly trained liquor inspectors as part of a broader campaign to curb alcohol abuse in Mthatha and surrounding areas.

The initiative was described as a turning point in efforts to tackle underage drinking and the proliferation of illegal liquor outlets, with Nelani previously warning that some parts of the town had become binge-drinking hotspots, particularly for university students and teenagers.

Despite recent interventions, the municipality continues to face governance challenges.

In 2024, KSD’s application to be reclassified as a rural metropolitan municipality was rejected by the Municipal Demarcation Board, which cited the municipality’s “financial and administrative dysfunction”.

The municipality has since announced a range of measures designed to restore stability and curb crime, including the introduction of an automated parking system in Mthatha and the installation of traffic cameras along several major routes.

Nelani said these initiatives formed part of a broader strategy to reposition the town.

“We are convinced that KSD is now ready to become a metro.

“All these positive strides are part of our vision to make Mthatha the safest city in the province,” he said.

“We are taking an aggressive approach towards crime. I do not know when the window will open for us to reapply for metro status, but once it does, we will forge ahead.

“We will succeed only when investors are able to come in. Development will only emerge in a crime-free zone.”

OR Tambo district police commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana said 77 motorists had been arrested for drunken driving during a two-day enforcement blitz in Mthatha over the weekend.

District deputy community policing forum chair Simbongile Siyo welcomed the deployment of additional traffic officers, saying their presence would strengthen road safety enforcement across the OR Tambo district during the festive season.

