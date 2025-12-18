Search continues for missing teen in Coffee Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NO SIGN: A 13-year-old boy who disappeared in the surf zone at Hole in the Wall at Coffee Bay is still missing

The search is continuing for a 13-year-old boy who went missing in the surf zone at Hole in the Wall in Coffee Bay on Tuesday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the search was continuing.

“The NSRI Mdumbi duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress [on Tuesday],” NSRI Mdumbi station commander Johann Stadler said.

The SA Police Service responded and the NSRI rescue craft was launched.

“On arrival at the scene, a search commenced for a 13-year-old male from Mthatha who had gone missing in the surf zone,” Stadler said.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there remained no sign of the teenager.”

The search crew includes divers from water policing and diving services, police K9 search and rescue, a police helicopter, assisted by the provincial health department’s emergency medical services and NSRI Mdumbi.

“Thoughts and care are with the family and friends of the missing teenager in this difficult time,” Stadler said.

