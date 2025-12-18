WATCH | Overloaded bus to Malawi stopped with 52 extra passengers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A cross-border bus was intercepted on the N1 bypass adjacent to Peter Mokaba Stadium after officers observed a severe overload.

A cross-border bus driver has been arrested after attempting to flee when he was intercepted for overloading.

Limpopo spokesperson for transport and community safety Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the bus, which was on its way to Malawi, was intercepted on the N1.

A 65‑seat cross-boader bus was stopped on the N1 bypass adjacent to Peter Mokaba Stadium after officers observed a severe overload.



The vehicle was carrying 117 occupants – 1 driver, 101 passengers and 15 minors – 52 passengers beyond its legal capacity.@Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/QUQ2xVeS5Y — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) December 18, 2025

A cross-border bus was intercepted on the N1 after officers found it was severely overloaded. (Supplied)

It had departed from Gauteng.

“The vehicle was carrying 117 occupants ― one driver, 101 passengers and 15 minors. [This means it was carrying] 52 passengers beyond its legal capacity.

“During the stop, the driver attempted to flee. He was promptly intercepted, restrained and arrested by officers from the SA Police Service and Limpopo traffic officers,” he said.

During the stop, the driver attempted to flee. — Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala, Limpopo transport and community safety spokesperson

Moremi-Taueatsoala said the bus will remain at the provincial traffic control centre until the excess passengers are removed and the prescribed fine is settled.

“Further investigations are under way.”

