WATCH | Sentencing of businessman Rameez Patel for wife’s murder

Rameez and Fatima Patel
Rameez and Fatima Patel. File photo. (Facebook)

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane is on Thursday starting with sentencing proceedings for businessman Rameez Patel, who was convicted of the murder of his wife Fatima Patel after a decade-long trial.

