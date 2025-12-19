As thousands showed kindness and support, Chester finally came home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chester disappeared on October 31 after a violent thunderstorm struck the Dorchester Heights area.

A 38-day search that captured the hearts of thousands ended in a moving roadside reunion on the N2 when East London resident Annemarie Davis found her missing deaf dog, Chester, running along the N2 near Wilsonia.

Davis’s Facebook post announcing Chester’s recovery on December 8 quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of views and reactions, as well as hundreds of comments from supporters across the city and beyond.

“This was not just my miracle,” Davis said.

“It belonged to everyone who refused to give up on him with me.”

Chester went missing on October 31 after a violent thunderstorm struck Dorchester Heights.

Deaf and terrified by the storm, he somehow escaped from a fully-fenced property, triggering a search that stretched across East London and surrounding suburbs.

“I searched without rest,” said Davis. “I drove, walked and called his name until my body was exhausted, but my heart refused to stop.”

While Davis had to return to work during the week, the search never paused. Strangers stepped in, sending sightings, words of encouragement and messages of hope.

Some went far beyond online support.

“People I had never met became friends,” she said.

“They were bound together by compassion and a shared mission to bring one dog home.”

Among them was Claire Radloff, who had lost her own dog during the same storm but continued to search for Chester, and Lee-Anne Nel, who printed and distributed pamphlets throughout adjacent neighbourhoods.

Davis’s gardener and his friend also joined the effort, pushing through dense bushes and thorny undergrowth as they repeatedly called Chester’s name.

Despite the overwhelming support, days turned into weeks and faith was often tested.

“Slowly the thought crept in that I might never see him again,” Davis said.

“But I told myself that if he was alive, he was strong enough to survive.”

Every day, she drove along Two Rivers Drive, clapping and whistling, searching for any sign.

One appeared on November 26 when she noticed a truck with the name “Chester” written on it.

“It felt more than coincidence,” she said. “It felt like a whisper of hope.”

Then, 12 days later, after working later than usual, Davis was driving home from Fort Jackson just before 6pm when she spotted a thin, exhausted dog running along the N2 between Wilsonia and Amalinda.

“My heart stopped,” she said. “He looked like Chester, but weaker, worn down. I stopped immediately, terrified he would be hit.”

As the dog ran dangerously close to traffic, vehicles slowed just in time. When Davis got closer, there was no doubt.

“It was him. It was Chester,” she said. “He was utterly exhausted and struggling to breathe.”

Normally energetic in the car, Chester lay quietly as if he finally understood he was safe.

The reunion continued at home, where Davis’s other dogs — two great dane–boerboel crosses — erupted with excitement.

“They surrounded him, welcoming him back as if he had returned from the dead,” she said.

“He drank water endlessly and ate as though he feared it might disappear.”

In one month, he aged years. But he survived storms, hunger, fear and loneliness. — Annemarie Davis

Two days later, joy turned to fear again when Chester became seriously ill.

Vets at Abbotsford Veterinary Clinic diagnosed him with severe dehydration, a blood infection and an enlarged heart.

“They treated him with extraordinary compassion,” Davis said.

After days of pain and daily check-ups, Chester slowly began to recover.

“He is not the same dog he was before,” she said.

“In one month, he aged years. But he survived storms, hunger, fear and loneliness.”

Now spending most of his time indoors, Chester follows Davis everywhere, constantly seeking reassurance.

Messages of support continue to pour in.

Social media users described the story as a miracle and praised Davis’s determination, many expressing relief and joy at Chester’s survival.

Davis said the experience had left a lasting impression.

“This was proof of what can happen when people choose kindness,” she said.

“Chester came home because no-one gave up.”

