Bukula family among lucky winners in regional competition

ALL SMILES: Former Rhodes University spokesperson Velisile Bukula won R20,000 in a Vodacom and Tru FM competition after entering for his nephew’s Umgidi in Ndabakazi. The prize helped ease financial pressure following a recent family funeral and supported preparations for the initiation ceremony to be held on December 20.

The family of former Eastern Cape spin doctor Velisile Bukula is set to celebrate the umgidi season in style after winning R20,000 in the Vodacom/TruFM Mgidi competition.

Bukula, a former Rhodes University spokesperson, is a spokesperson at UCT.

He is among four winners who received R20,000 to fund a family umgidi celebration.

An umgidi is a celebration ceremony to welcome back young men who have gone through traditional male circumcision.

Bukula, born in Ndabakazi outside Butterworth, entered the competition to help pay for his nephew, Simile Bukula, whose ceremony will be on December 20.

Vodacom Eastern Cape recently concluded a province-wide Mgidi campaign that saw the brand travel across the region, helping make one of life’s most important celebrations truly special.

As part of Vodacom’s Extra Your Summer campaign, four families were awarded R20,000 each to support their Mgidi celebrations, a culturally significant family event rooted in coming together, gratitude and shared joy.

The prize helped ease financial pressure for Bukula following a recent family funeral and supported preparations for the initiation ceremony.

Bukula he was browsing through social media in November and came across the competition.

“To enter, you had to buy a minimum of R99 Vodacom data and then send an SMS with your name and the location of your Mgidi,” he said.

“I really didn’t think I’d be selected because I obviously knew that many people would enter the competition.”

Bukula said the main reason for entering was to give back to his brother, Vuyisile, who had covered all the financial costs of his own initiation ceremony.

“I told them that not long ago we had just laid my mother to rest and we used a lot of money for her funeral, so the R20k would assist a great deal.”

He said he could not have won without the support of many people, including some he did not even know.

“I have never been this grateful for the support I’ve received — this has assisted a lot in the preparations."

⁠Lithemba Bukula, the mother of the initiate, said she felt proud to have raised a respectful and humble son despite many challenges.

“It is not an easy thing to raise a boy child these days, but by the grace of God I did it. Vodacom and TruFM have made my journey easier.” ⁠

She said that, as a mother, this phase was particularly difficult as she was prohibited from asking any questions about her son or even mentioning his name.

“I hope that he will come back knowing the responsibilities of a man in our society and he will come back with the highest fighting spirit against any abuse of women and children, and have respect for himself and others,” she said.

Tshego Malinga, Vodacom Eastern Cape’s executive head of consumer business, said: “The economy is challenging and families are cash-strapped.

“It’s been a real joy for us to lend a helping hand and be part of moments that matter deeply.”

