Chaos at Bhisho Hospital

Bhisho Hospital patients were forced to discharge themselves, some were sent to recover at home and others were moved to other hospitals amid chaos at the hospital aggravated by this week’s heavy storm, which left a trail of destruction in many municipalities.

While the troubled hospital has been experiencing severe water and electricity problems for some time, the storm exacerbated the challenges, with some patients choosing to discharge themselves, saying it was pointless staying in conditions where there was no proper running water or electricity.

The provincial health department on Thursday confirmed damage to electricity infrastructure servicing the hospital and water supply problems, as a result of Tuesday afternoon’s heavy and destructive storm, and that it had to move patients to other facilities, while mop up operations and repairs were in progress.

The hospital has had to use a generator for power on many occasions in recent months and after the storm when wards were plunged into darkness.

Fed-up patients, however, claimed the generator is non-functional and without diesel most of the time, leaving their wards and corridors completely in the dark.

They say energy supply challenges had stalled critical medical procedures and affected the provision of running water to the ailing facility.

This week’s heavy storm left a trail of destruction in several parts of the province, particularly areas around Buffalo City Metro and local municipalities in the Amathole district.

Rooftops were blown off and trees uprooted, houses, schools and churches damaged, and a huge number of people were left homeless, including in several wards in BCM.

Two patients, who did not want to be named, said the situation at the hospital was dire.

“I was admitted after suffering some serious abdominal pains. I had been at the hospital for just over two weeks, but I cannot tell you how many times we experienced electricity outages.

“The place is unhygienic. Nurses there are forced to go up and down ferrying water from water tanks,” he said.

The man said he had opted to discharge himself and rather recover at home this week, “as it is pointless to stay and recover in such unhygienic conditions, where there was no water or electricity”.

Another patient said while water had to be fetched from the water tanks outside, mostly by nurses, and sometimes boiled before they used it, there were times when they were asked not to drink the water from the hospital tanks “because it would be unsafe to do so”.

She was supposed to get a medical procedure as she is heavily pregnant, but says it had to be postponed because of the water and electricity issues at the hospital.

While we have heard of patients who had discharged themselves because of these water challenges, we also had to send some less serious patients home, while others were taken to Grey. — Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana

Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said this week’s challenging weather conditions had caused extensive damage to some of their infrastructure.

He also confirmed that due to the water and electricity challenges being experienced, some patients had to be moved to nearby Grey Hospital in Qonce.

“This storm has left some extensive damage at the hospital. Not only were some of our wards flooded, trees fell and caused damage on electrical lines,” Manana said.

Though Manana said on Thursday that the electricity supply was back to normal, he said “the problem we still have is water supply”.

“While we have heard of patients who had discharged themselves because of these water challenges, we also had to send some less serious patients home, while others were taken to Grey.

“The other aspect is that our challenges are not only as a result of the storm, but the issue of vandalism is also crippling us, where thugs steal pipes and electric cables,” he said.

He confirmed the hospital’s dependency on water tanks and that some of the nine tanks were upended during the storm.

Manana said a delegation led by his administration boss, superintendent-general Dr Rolene Wagner, had been instructed by health MEC Thandokazi Capa “to go address challenges facing that hospital”.

He said a contractor on site at the hospital had indicated that the water challenges would be resolved in two to three days.

Meanwhile, storm victims were receiving humanitarian aid brought by NGOs, ADM and BCM.

ADM spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said that humanitarian aid was being rolled out to all the affected areas.

“On our side, from last night and this morning, we have activated our humanitarian aid partners,” Msiwa said.

A total of 95 homes had been damaged, leaving 198 people homeless, according to ADM.

The Raymond Mhlaba local municipality was the most affected by the storms, as per the ADM’s assessments.

“The district joint operations committee (DJOC) has been activated to co-ordinate response and recovery efforts,” Msiwa said.

She also urged residents to report damages.

Co-operative governance department spokesperson Pheello Oliphant said the department was also providing temporary shelters and food, and that the procurement of perishable and non-perishable goods was under way.

In BCM, the affected areas were wards 31, 34, 35, 36, 39, and 45, among other places.

Residents of Balasi Location in Qonce were among the many who felt the brunt of the weather, with at least 25 people affected.

Balasi ward councillor Simbongile Phandliwe said that mayor Princess Faku and her delegation were present to provide aid to the residents.

“There are about 25 badly affected households, with about three families who were displaced ...

“Further assessments have been done by the respective departments and human settlements is still on the ground assessing the issue,” Phandliwe said.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile had not replied to written questions by the time of publication.

Gift of the Givers project manager and spokesperson Ali Sablay said that they were called on the day of the disaster and had started to do assessments and provide aid where they could.

