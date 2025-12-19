Festive road deaths drop by more than 20% as enforcement tightens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Transport minister Barbara Creecy speaks at the release of the mid-term preliminary festive season road safety report.

Road traffic deaths and crashes have significantly decreased compared to the same period last year.

Delivering the mid-term festive season preliminary road safety report in Cape Town on Friday, transport minister Barbara Creecy and deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa said preliminary reports indicate a 20.9% reduction in fatal crashes and 20.8% reduction in fatalities from December 1-16.

Creecy attributed the reductions to intensified law enforcement, road safety education and public messaging.

She said 2,364 drivers were arrested for drunk driving, 236 for driving at excessive speeds, 178 for reckless and negligent driving while 53 pedestrians were arrested for jaywalking on freeways and 26 motorists were arrested for attempting to bribe traffic officers.

“The number of fatal crashes last year this time was 545 as compared to the 431 we have seen this year. The fatal crashes took 638 lives last year this time compared to 505 this year,” said Creecy.

“The average fatalities per day is 32, which is the lowest in five years. The top four types of crashes that contributed to the high number of fatalities are accidents with pedestrian, hit and run, single vehicle overturned, and head-on collisions.”

The Free State, with a 67.2% decrease in fatalities, was the best-performing province, managing to bring down the number of major crashes from 40 last year this time to 19 this year, while road deaths reduced from 61 to 20.

The Eastern Cape recorded 52 fatalities in 45 crashes, Mpumalanga 69 fatalities in 50 crashes, North West 34 deaths in 28 crashes, Limpopo 40 deaths in 34 crashes and Northern Cape 31 road fatalities in 20 crashes.

While Gauteng was able to bring down crashes by 12%, it remains the highest contributor to the death toll, said Creecy. The province recorded 105 people killed in 95 crashes.

The Western Cape had 66 deaths in 55 crashes in the first half of December, and KwaZulu-Natal 88 fatalities in 85 crashes.

“While we have already conducted 1,328 education and awareness programmes and have seen some success, we have a long way still ahead of us,” said Creecy.

In traffic operations aimed at curbing festive-season road carnage, 1,478 drunk drivers were arrested between December 1 and 17 in a nationwide blitz, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and AWARE.org, an organisation focused on promoting responsible alcohol consumption.