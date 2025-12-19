IN THE GARDEN | No-fuss gazanias’ sunny disposition a big attraction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the end of a sun-drenched day, tired of being fabulous flowering extroverts, with their roots in poor soil, gazanias close their petals.

Is this to recuperate after a tough day?

No, gazania flowers are photosensitive. Their blooms are wide open in full bright sunlight but close when light levels are low — at night, in shade, during rainy or overcast weather.

This behaviour of the gazania plant, commonly known as the Treasure Flower or gousblom, is fascinating if you notice it.

Architectural systems have been developed after studying the phenomena, using the gazania’s light response as design inspiration.

Gazanias belong to the Asteracaea family. They are indigenous to SA and are drought tolerant, able to grow in arid, sunny environments.

This survival in harsh conditions has afforded them the symbolism of joy, cheerfulness and resilience.

Their flowers can be orange, yellow, red, pink, white or bi-colour. They can be perennials or annuals.

Gazania hybrids bring easy, cheerful colour to the garden (Supplied)

In Victorian times, when gifts given had a message, gazanias represented cheerfulness and optimism (though with their tendency to close their flowers indoors this sentiment would have been best shared at outdoor garden parties or a country picnic).

Their ability to withstand harsh conditions, and their low maintenance requirements and resistance to pests and diseases, make them a good choice for gardeners needing to add effortless colour to their garden.

You have probably encountered many different varieties of gazanias.

Each has its unique application, be it in decorative landscaping, as subjects for hanging baskets, garden borders and planters.

In landscaping, the plant spreads out as a ground cover, keeping the soil cool and also serving to control soil erosion.

Its tolerance of heat and poor soil makes it a popular choice for edging roads and walkways.

Due to its long flowering season from spring to early autumn, it’s an ideal plant for growing in commercial gardens, requiring little maintenance once it’s established.

Gazania flowers attract pollinators to the garden. Their brightly-coloured nectar-rich flowers act as magnets for pollinating agents.

Why is encouraging pollination important?

Imagine a garden buzzing with bees, butterflies, insects and hummingbirds connecting you to the delight of nature’s processes.

The outcome of facilitating pollination is that you will have more blooms and vegetable crops; the pollinators affect seed production in the plants; the plants will be stronger as the genetic diversity from cross-pollination aids in helping plants adapt to environmental changes.

The garden will become a sanctuary that benefits the immediate space and the greater environment.

Gazania rigens, sometimes called Treasure Flower, is a species of flowering plant in the family Asteraceae, native to coastal areas of southern Africa. (Ali Cobanoglu)

Popular gazania varieties include:

Gazania rigens, which is the most common species with large, pale cream flowers.

It is an excellent bedding and border plant with leaves that are green above and white underneath. It grows to 20 to 30cm high.

Gazania rigens var leucoleana, trailing silver gazania, is endemic to the south and east coast.

Its stems are trailing, perennial, frost resistant.

The leaves are silver and hairy, making it an excellent coastal subject, used as a bedding plant and dune stabiliser. It grows to 20cm high.

Gazania rigens variety uniflora (dune gazania) does best in seaside gardens and as a dune stabiliser.

It produces yellow flowers throughout the year and is an excellent bedding plant and may be grown in containers.

Leaves are green and hairless on top. The plant is evergreen and semi-hardy.

Garden hybrid, “Daybreak” has large, orange, red and yellow flowers all year.

Its an annual that survives moderate frost which may be used as a bedding, rock garden or container plant.

As an annual, it provides instant, continuous colour, and must be replaced each year.

When their flowers are spent, dig them out, though some self-seed. It grows from 20 to 30cm.

Gazania krebsiana is the common gazania. It is widespread on exposed or rocky hillsides, from the coast to the mountains.

Flowering from August to February, it produces large orange (in winter rainfall regions) and yellow (in summer rainfall areas) flowers.

Use it in mass plantings or in containers. It grows from 10 to 30cm.

Growing conditions for gazanias:

Choose a site that will enjoy six to eight hours of sunlight during the day.

Gazanias prefer sandy, well-draining soil.

They are drought tolerant once they are established but will flower more if they receive regular moderate to low watering.

Water at the base of the plant and try to avoid wetting the leaves.

Water before 10am or when the sun has lost its heat.

Root rot could occur if the soil is not well draining.

Remedy this by adding more sandy soil or compost to the ground.

Space the plants about 15cm apart to allow for good coverage of the soil.

You may like to fertilise the plants during spring and summer with an organic fertiliser.

Care of the plants will increase blooming and the plant’s lifespan.

Remove dead flowers to encourage more blooms to form and water minimally.

Allow the seed heads to dry out then use the seeds for propagation.

Daily Dispatch