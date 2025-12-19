Maternity ‘bag of dignity’ a lifeline for young mom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa, with Zenazi – Circle of Hope founder and Ngqubusini Royal House member Nathi Ndamase and beneficiary Sinoxolo Mahintsho at St Barnabas Hospital in Ntlaza on Thursday. Picture: AMKELWA LUTHULI

For Sinoxolo Mahintsho, 30, the first two days after giving birth to her baby were filled with anxiety instead of celebration.

Unemployed and without access to basic baby supplies, she faced the prospect of taking her newborn home with no baby clothes, nappies or essentials.

The reality of motherhood felt overwhelming.

That changed when she received a maternity “bag of dignity” from Zenazi — Circle of Hope, an initiative founded by radio personality Nathi Ndamase, wife of Nkosi Mlimandlela Ndamase of the amaMpondo nation.

Ndamase, a member of the Ngqubusini Royal House, launched the programme after witnessing how many rural and impoverished mothers struggled to access basic post-natal necessities.

“I am very grateful for this maternity bag,” Mahintsho said.

“God heard my prayers because I did not even know what my baby would wear.

“Today was day two and my child had no clothes. I don’t know what I would have done.”

The name Zenazi comes from the Biblical encouragement “Zenazi uThixo ukhona”, meaning “Be still and know God is here”.

The initiative aims to respond to mothers in moments of need by offering practical support that allows them to care for their newborns with dignity and respect.

Each maternity bag contains baby clothes, nappies, toiletries such as petroleum jelly, blankets, formula and bottles.

Mothers also receive personal items including sanitary pads, bras and panties.

The programme is designed to provide immediate relief, particularly for first-time mothers who may not know what they need or cannot afford essential items.

This is a bag of dignity. We want mothers to leave the hospital with something tangible that helps them care for their babies. — Nathi Ndamase

Mahintsho said the bag arrived at a critical moment.

“I am most grateful for the clothes and Pampers from the bag because I did not have any,” she said.

“I am grateful to the government for seeing us and supporting us during this life-changing time of being a mother.”

The initiative is being rolled out in partnership with the Eastern Cape health department, with support from the Clicks Group, the Paul & Humile Mashatile Foundation and the Nolitha Fakude Foundation.

The first distribution saw 100 maternity bags handed out at St Barnabas Hospital in Ntlaza, Ngqeleni — a site chosen by Ndamase for its personal and community significance.

Ndamase said the idea for Zenazi was inspired by her own experience of motherhood.

After giving birth to her daughter, she realised she had an extra post-natal bag she did not need.

She gave it to another woman who did — and who described it as a lifeline.

“That moment stayed with me,” Ndamase said.

“This is a bag of dignity. We want mothers to leave the hospital with something tangible that helps them care for their babies.

“It is about respect, care and giving women the start they deserve in motherhood.”

Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa welcomed the initiative and confirmed plans to formalise a partnership with Zenazi.

“In rural communities, many mothers cannot afford the necessities for their babies,” Capa said.

“These bags will make a difference, particularly for first-time mothers.

“Supporting mothers properly at the start of life has a positive impact on society as a whole.”

She said the department was committed to expanding the programme.

“We decided to support this initiative and will sign a partnership agreement to ensure it becomes a structured and ongoing programme,” Capa said.

“While the department has similar programmes, collaboration with initiatives like Zenazi allows us to reach more mothers and children and provide consistent support.”

Nyandeni mayor Viwe Ndamase praised the initiative.

“This support gives dignity to the newborn and peace of mind to the mother.

“Partnerships between the community, government and private initiatives are essential,” he said.

For Mahintsho, the Zenazi bag represents more than clothing and nappies.

“It shows that even in difficult circumstances, mothers and babies are not forgotten.”

