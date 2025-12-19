Plea for farmers to help curb spread of foot and mouth disease in livestock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With foot and mouth disease (FMD) prevalent in seven provinces, especially KwaZulu-Natal, the government is urging farmers to participate in its vaccination strategy.

FMD-free status is a vital step to restore confidence in export markets and stabilise the R80bn livestock industry, said agriculture minister John Steenhuisen. A task team is working to reduce FMD incidents by about 70% in high-risk areas for the next 24 months by achieving:

90% vaccination coverage in target animal populations in communal areas, commercial farms and feedlot areas; and

100% vaccination in dairy cows.

Close to 950,000 animals have been vaccinated over the past few months with government-procured vaccine stock but this needs to be drastically stepped up. “We need cooperation from the industry to ensure we manage to control the disease within a short time,” Steenhuisen said.

Starting with the highest risk areas, mass vaccination is scheduled for:

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng targeting feedlots and commercial and communal farmers from the beginning of February;

followed by vaccinations in Limpopo and Mpumalanga; and then

the North West and Eastern Cape.

Protection zones are needed in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape to protect FMD-free areas.

Steenhuisen said the Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI) has confirmed its ability to supply 1-million doses per month starting mid-January.

Achieving foot and mouth freedom with vaccination is a monumental task that requires sustained effort over many years. We are under no illusion. We have a long road ahead. — John Steenhuisen, agriculture minister

The Agricultural Research Council (ARC) is also on track with a mid-scale manufacturing facility. While fundraising for the main factory is ongoing, the ARC aims to produce:

20,000 multivalent vaccine doses by the fourth quarter of 2025/26; and

150,000-200,000 doses by Q1/Q2 of 2026/2027.

Diagnostic capacity at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Laboratory will be increased through the employment of additional veterinary technologists. The task team is also exploring the use of other laboratories to alleviate pressure at the Onderstepoort laboratory. Diagnostic kits and vaccines will be imported when required.

The department “noted statements from the Milk Producers Organisation (MPO) indicating their concern regarding the availability of vaccines for the dairy sector”.

Steenhuisen said in September the dairy industry was provided with the opportunity to order and purchase vaccines but didn’t take up the offer.

“When FMD started to spread across dairy farms, the MPO negotiated, through the Red Meat Industry Services, to purchase vaccines from feedlots to assist the dairy farmers. During October another 50,000 doses were made available at the Botswana Vaccine Institute, and the MPO received first option to purchase vaccines for the dairy industry, which it did. Only 20,000 doses have been used to date and we urge the MPO to vaccinate with speed to ensure all doses have been administered by the end of December,” he said.

Apart from the vaccine arrangements, the MPO has separately met with the ministerial task team, said Steenhuisen.

The first two months of the new year will see important developments in the implementation of the plan to combat FMD, he said.

FMD remains active in seven provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal regarded as the epicentre. Other affected areas are the North West, the Free State, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Western Cape and Limpopo.

KwaZulu-Natal

In KwaZulu-Natal the total number of confirmed outbreaks has increased to 207. Of these, 187 outbreaks are unresolved, while 20 outbreaks have been resolved and officially closed with the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Outbreaks were initially limited to communal dip tanks and small-scale farms but have spread to commercial beef and dairy herds in recent months. There are also five affected game reserves located near one another.

Complete resolution of the event is unlikely due to the FMD carrier status of the buffalo populations in the affected game reserves.

Mpumalanga

In Mpumalanga an outbreak of FMD was detected in April 2025 in the Gert Sibande municipality which was linked to outbreaks in KwaZulu-Natal.

A total of 30 confirmed outbreaks have been reported in Mpumalanga. The outbreaks have affected the municipalities of:

Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme;

Dipaleseng;

Victor Khanye;

Govan Mbeki;

eMakhazeni; and

Steve Tshwete.

Gauteng

In Gauteng an outbreak of FMD was detected in the West Rand municipality in April. The SAT2 serotype was identified, which is the same as the strain of virus circulating in the KwaZulu-Natal outbreak.

In October a SAT1 strain of the FMD virus was identified at a feedlot in Gauteng. This virus is not related to the SAT1 virus circulating in KwaZulu-Natal.

There are 105 outbreaks in Gauteng in communal kraals, feedlots, beef farms and dairy farms. Outbreaks were reported in:

Ekurhuleni;

Lesedi;

Midvaal;

Mogale City;

Randfontein;

Westonaria;

Emfuleni;

Merafong City; and

City of Tshwane.

North West

In the North West outbreaks of FMD were reported in the JB Marks municipality in June. A total of 50 outbreaks mainly at beef farms and informal holdings were reported. FMD outbreaks were confirmed in:

Kgetlengrivier;

Madibeng;

City of Matlosana; and

Kagisano/Molopo municipalities.

Free State

In the Free State, an outbreak of SAT2 FMD was confirmed on a commercial farm in Moqhaka municipality. A total of 58 outbreaks have been reported. The disease has since also been detected in:

Metsimaholo;

Maluti-a-Phofung; and

Mafube municipalities.

Western Cape

The Western Cape recorded a single outbreak linked to the illegal movement of animals from infected areas.

Eastern Cape and Limpopo

Until recently the Eastern Cape and Limpopo have successfully managed to control the disease. This week, however, four cases of FMD were confirmed in Limpopo:

two in the Waterberg District;

one in the Vhembe District; and

one in Alldays.

Measures are in place to prevent further spread, including considering the establishment of a protection zone in the Eastern Cape to act as a buffer.

“Achieving FMD freedom with vaccination is a monumental task that requires sustained effort over many years. We are under no illusion. We have a long road ahead,” added Steenhuisen.

“The challenge is systemic, requiring fundamental change, significant financial commitment and zero tolerance for noncompliance with animal movement laws. We urge every farmer, transporter and stakeholder to partner with us, to adhere to the new protocols and to maintain strict biosecurity.”

