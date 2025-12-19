Police arrest mother who claimed children died after eating snacks bought from tuck shop

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The children’s mother is expected to face charges of murder and perjury. Stock photo.

Police in Ficksburg in the Free State have arrested a 40-year-old woman from Meqheleng township in connection with the death of her two children.

On Wednesday the woman reported to the police that her children, a boy and a girl aged three and five, had died, allegedly after buying snacks from a local tuck shop.

“This information was later discovered to be false and was allegedly made under oath,” police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said.

The children’s mother was arrested, and she was expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and perjury.

“Postmortem examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of death of the children.”

The police urged members of the community to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

“The public is further cautioned against engaging in mob justice or any form of unlawful behaviour directed at tuck shop owners or the family of the deceased.”

TimesLIVE