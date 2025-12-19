Women clash with police at Eastern Cape initiation school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAFETY CONCERNS: A traditional surgeon and three traditional nurses were arrested for operating unlawfully in Mqanduli on Thursday. More than 100 initiates are said to have been enrolled at theschool. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

Dramatic scenes unfolded at an initiation school in Mqanduli on Thursday when a group of women attempted to stop police from arresting a traditional surgeon and three traditional nurses accused of operating unlawfully.

More than 100 initiates had been enrolled at the school. Women are traditionally prohibited from participating in initiation school operations or interacting directly with initiates.

The confrontation stunned senior government and traditional leaders who were present on an oversight visit as the initiate death toll in the Eastern Cape rose to 17.

Among them were deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, CRL Rights Commission national deputy chair Prince George Mahlangu, OR Tambo district deputy mayor Thandekile Sabisa, OR Tambo district initiation forum chair Nkosi Zwelizolile Lutuka and Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders member Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara.

Despite attempts by the women to block the arrests, police proceeded to detain the four men. The 62-year-old traditional surgeon was arrested for unlawful circumcision and for illegally operating the initiation school.

House Operations senior manager at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Vuyo Stofile said although the traditional surgeon was registered and experienced, the school was operating illegally.

“Some initiates were found without proper documentation,” Stofile said.

“None of the three traditional nurses are registered or have any permits.”

Stofile said there were currently 45 cases under investigation, with 35 arrests made in connection with unlawful circumcision, and 12 inquests opened into initiation-related deaths.

The alarming number of fatalities has raised serious concern among government, traditional leaders, families and communities. — Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe

Burns-Ncamashe expressed anger at the scenes that unfolded.

“This is shocking. In my life, I have never seen something like this — women directly involved to the extent that they interfere with law enforcement and are not even custodians of the initiates’ documents,” he said.

“The women were obstructing an official duty of law enforcement officers. They should have been arrested for defeating the ends of justice.”

He said parents needed to take responsibility for ensuring their sons were initiated at legally compliant schools.

“It is playing dice with people’s lives to operate an initiation school with unregistered traditional nurses,” Burns-Ncamashe said.

“A traditional surgeon who knowingly uses unregistered nurses is deliberately risking the lives of initiates. Some initiates were even hidden under beds. This is deeply troubling.”

Lutuka said emotions ran high during the arrests.

“Among the women were the wife of the arrested traditional surgeon, his mother and his daughter,” Lutuka said.

“I managed to calm them down and prevent interference with the arrest.”

The wife of the arrested surgeon insisted the initiates were well cared for.

“Since my husband started in 2006, there has never been an incident where an initiate died,” she said.

“I cook for the initiates and ensure they are fed. If they are in the huts, I leave food at the door and do not enter.

“I cannot keep quiet when my husband is arrested for nothing. He has not killed or injured any initiates.”

The surgeon’s 75-year-old mother and his 27-year-old daughter accused police and monitoring teams of harassment.

Burns-Ncamashe and his delegation later visited another large initiation school at Qweqwe along the N2 near Mthatha, where concerns about hygiene were raised.

“He must improve the hygiene of the traditional nurses,” Burns-Ncamashe said.

The delegation also visited a rescue centre in Tsolo.

“It was shocking to find eight initiates between the ages of 13 and 15. About 90% of them are from Ngqeleni,” he said.

Burns-Ncamashe is expected to visit Buffalo City on Friday as part of ongoing oversight.

“The alarming number of fatalities has raised serious concern among government, traditional leaders, families and communities,” he said.

He said the visits were aimed at strengthening interventions to ensure safety, dignity and cultural integrity in initiation practices, while supporting affected families.

