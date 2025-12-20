‘I’m about action, but I’m not vying for ActionSA eThekwini mayoral post,’ says Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former radio personality and March and March convenor Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma at a picket outside the Durban city hall on Friday. She refuted rumours she will be ActionSA's mayoral candidate in eThekwini.

Former radio personality turned social activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has quashed rumours linking her to the mayoral candidacy for ActionSA in eThekwini municipality

Speaking to TimesLIVE in Durban on Friday, March and March convenor Ngobese-Zuma said:“ I having been hearing these rumours, but I have made it clear on many occasions that it’s not the route I plan to take.”

Speculation heightened after party leader Herman Mashaba’s presence at her picket at the Durban city hall on Friday, days after Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya met with Ngobese-Zuma in Durban.

“Look, I sit with many politicians. You also have to realise that in our March and March movement we have to be adept with how municipalities and government structures work so that we operate within the confines of the law. Just the other day we met premier Thami Ntuli, who is also the chairperson of the IFP in the province,” said Ngobese-Zuma.

After an acrimonious split with Vuma FM, Ngobese-Zuma shifted her focus to the citizen-led initiative calling for the deportation of illegal and undocumented foreigners.

A small group of picketers lit candles and placed flowers at the Durban city hall on Friday under the watchful eye of a strong public order police contingent.

Ngobese-Zuma said the majority of hijacked buildings were occupied by illegal foreigners and reiterated a call she made on Thursday for the declaration of a state of emergency in the wake of the death of DJ Warras.

Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday in what is believed to have been an eviction showdown.

Ngobese-Zuma praised Stock’s commitment to fighting corruption and criminal activities linked to hijacked buildings and illegal operations, hailing him as a hero and patriot who took up the fight against illegal foreigners.

Action SA president Herman Mashaba and KZN chairperson Zwakele Mncwango outside the Durban city hall supporting the March and March picket against foreign nationals residing illegally in SA. (MFUNDO MKHIZE)

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango, who was also present at the picket, denied rumours Ngobese-Zuma was being fielded as a mayoral candidate.

Mashaba reiterated his call for the removal of illegal foreigners from the country.

TimesLIVE