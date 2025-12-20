Labour Court Johannesburg matters relocated as renovations begin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

All Labour Court hearings in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, will be moved to other locations due to renovations.

Labour and Labour Appeal Court judge president Edwin Molahlehi has issued directives dealing with the temporary relocation of all Labour Court Johannesburg hearings to other locations from January 2.

This is due to renovations at the Labour Court’s Braamfontein premises at 88 Juta Street, which are projected to conclude by June.

Molahlehi, in a directive issued this week, said all administrative functions will be relocated to the 5th floor of the same building.

Functions related to the office of the registrar will also be located on the 5th floor starting on January 2. The available services will include front desk services, including filing, Labour Court Online, enrolment and general enquiries.

He said no physical court proceedings will take place at the Braamfontein premises until renovations are completed.

All trial proceedings will be conducted in the Johannesburg high court in Pritchard Street.

The trial roll call will be held at 9.45am every Friday for all trial proceedings scheduled for the following week, and the roll call will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams. The judge’s clerk will set up the platform and parties will receive invitations well in advance.

During the virtual roll call, all matters will be allocated to a judge and parties will be informed of the designated courtroom, either 8C, 8D or 8E in the high court building.

All unopposed motions, contempt proceedings and interlocutory proceedings will be heard at the Land Court located at 18 Hill Street, Ferndale. Randburg, the directive stated.

All opposed proceedings will be heard virtually.

The directive said measures had been put in place to assist unrepresented or indigent litigants to have access to virtual facilities on the 5th floor at 88 Juta Street in Braamfontein.

All urgent applications will be heard virtually on Microsoft Teams.

