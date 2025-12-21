Durban man arrested after holding daughter and her mother ‘hostage’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man believed to be in his 40s was arrested on Sunday morning after an alleged hostage situation involving his five-year-old daughter and the mother of the child at a block of flats in the Wentworth area, south of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said reports indicate the man snatched his daughter from a family member’s house where a party was being held and took her to another family member’s house where he held the child and her mother hostage.

“Police hostage negotiators, working with other specialised police units, managed to calm the suspect down, and both the child and the mother were rescued safely,” Netshiunda said.

Advanced life support (ALS) paramedics confirmed they also responded to the hostage situation, which they said began just after 6am and ended just before 11am on Sunday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man attempted to leave a block of flats with the hostages, but police officers intervened and managed to stop them.

“Since that time from 6am this morning, SAPS negotiators had been negotiating with the gentleman. A short while ago, we saw him release a small child into the care of the negotiators, followed then by his partner,” he said.

Jamieson said the roadway, which had been closed for quite some time, has been reopened to traffic.

“At this stage, the events leading up to this man doing this are unknown, however they will be part of an investigation,” he said.

