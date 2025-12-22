Amathole municipality falls short in implementing recovery plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The financially embattled Amathole District Municipality is under scrutiny over the effectiveness of its financial recovery plan.

The provincial treasury has raised its concerns to the financially embattled Amathole District Municipality over its consequence management and governance as only 32% of its amended financial recovery plan activities have been implemented.

The amended financial recovery plan took effect in February 2025 following a formal review process by the treasury.

In January 2021, the Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Council invoked Section 139(5)(a) of the constitution and placed ADM under mandatory intervention.

This was due to severe financial distress which included its inability to fund its budget, escalating creditors, ageing and deteriorating infrastructure and governance and oversight failures to name a few.

In the district’s last council meeting held virtually earlier in December, the provincial treasury said, in a report, it was disappointed by the municipality’s performance in its latest progress report.

The report revealed that the municipality managed to implement 47 out of 145 activities, with 96 activities (66%) currently in progress and two activities (1%) yet to commence.

“Without decisive action, the financial recovery plan’s intended impact cannot be realised,” the report said.

“The continued poor performance raises questions about the municipality’s commitment to implementing the mandatory FRP and may necessitate stronger intervention measures.”

It was recommended that finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko continue to provide the necessary support and oversight to ADM so it could successfully implement the financial recovery plan and achieve long-term financial stability.

The report further revealed that the municipality closed the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year with half a billion rand debt to its creditors, while it was owed more than R2.5bn by its clients.

The district’s collection rate currently sits at 32%, which is far below the national norm of 95%.

This has put the municipality at a “high risk” in implementing the financial recovery plan and may necessitate stronger intervention.

ADM spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said on Sunday the slow progress in the amended financial recovery plan was a reflection of early-stage implementation rather than long-term stagnation.

She said as as part of efforts to accelerate implementation and restore compliance and financial stability, ADM is prioritising the full stabilisation of the SAGE financial system to improve the credibility of financial reporting,

⦁ Strict monitoring of the Council-approved Budget Funding Plan to address the unfunded budget;

⦁ Strengthened cost containment and creditor management;

⦁ Improved records management, change management, and internal controls.

“ADM continues to work closely with provincial treasury, National Treasury and Cogta, and acknowledges that sustained, decisive action remains essential to achieving the objectives of the financial recovery plan and restoring public confidence,” said Msiwa.

Msiwa said the bulk of the outstanding debt was owed by households, not government departments.

“ADM is therefore focusing targeted interventions on household accounts, including improving billing accuracy, reducing estimated billing, addressing illegal connections and strengthening credit control measures.

“ADM continues to engage through formal intergovernmental processes, supported by provincial and National Treasury, to reconcile accounts and agree on structured payment arrangements where applicable.

“It should also be noted that the municipality is not financially insolvent.

“ADM has and continues to meet its core obligations, including the payment of staff salaries, during the periods where equitable share transfers had not been confirmed, which demonstrates operational resilience while recovery measures are being implemented.”

Msiwa further said the municipality’s consequence management was being strengthened.

“Following the appointment of the current leadership cohort in late 2022 to 2023, decisive action was taken, including the dismissal of the former municipal manager and chief financial officer, signalling a clear shift in accountability and governance.

“Matters arising from Mpac [municipal public accounts committee] processes are referred to the disciplinary board, and financial oversight mechanisms are being reinforced in line with provincial treasury recommendations to ensure compliance and prevent recurrence of financial misconduct.”

The provincial treasury could not provide comment by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, DA councillor Jean Lombard said ADM’s low collection rate was a huge concern.

“This is crippling and it often has a negative effect on paying ADM debt within the regulated timeframes of the MFMA.

“Conceptualising that a service must be rendered effectively by ADM if consistent payment is expected from clients is key.

“ADM has a solid credit control policy in place,” Lombard said.

“Political will is required to implement it effectively, especially where government departments are concerned.

“The DA caucus has made it very clear in past standing committee meetings that ADM has overstayed its welcome under S139(5)(a).

“If the collection can improve in December the question arises why such practice should not be possible throughout the year.

“The large amounts brought by Mpac to council to be written off is of major concern.

“Little evidence of consequence management is evident. This is something which was also highlighted by the auditor-general,” said Lombard.

Daily Dispatch