AmaXhosa king warns traditional leaders to get houses in order

AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcawu delivered a scathing rebuke to traditional leaders who are failing their communities.

Speaking at the funeral of AmaKiti traditional community head Nkosi Amos Xolilizwe Zunguzane at Thwalimofu Great Place near Elliodale on Saturday, Sigcawu warned that those in defiance and neglect of their duties would face consequences.

He announced plans to collaborate with the provincial government to withhold salaries from negligent traditional leaders, emphasising the importance of their role in community development.

He said lawyers have been hired and that 2026 would be a year of action.

“Some traditional leaders have just neglected their communities and do not even attend traditional council and regional meetings, crucial meetings that have to do with development and serving the communities they lead.

“This is dereliction of duties,” Sigcawu said.

The king was blunt about disunity, selfishness, self-centredness and lack of caring for each other among traditional leaders.

“Taxi operators are much better than us and care for each other more than we do.

“When one taxi operator dies, they all come to the funeral. But where is the support for each other among traditional leaders?

“We cannot expect politicians to promote traditional leadership when we don’t even support each other.

“We need to restore dignity to our institution, care for each other and speak with one voice.

“We need to work together to develop our communities. Nobody will make the institution of traditional leadership better, than us, ourselves.”

As part of strengthening the institution, Sigcawu announced a new initiative: all traditional leaders ascending to the throne would undergo leadership training.

“It is time we equip ourselves with the skills to lead,” he said.

The king lashed out at leaders who prioritised liquor over service.

“Liquor is killing our nations and tribes. It is traditional leaders themselves who are killing the institution in SA, instead of promoting it,” he said.

Zunguzane, who led the Amakiti Traditional Council for more than 30 years, was remembered as a dedicated leader.

He died in a car accident on the N2 near Dutywa towards Mthatha on December 7.

The king also turned his attention to the death of initiates and he put the blame squarely on parents and negligent and greedy traditional surgeons.

He emphasised the need for parents to play a key role.

He said some parents were abandoning their responsibilities, leaving it to others to ensure their sons’ safe initiation.

The king criticised the high level of alcohol abuse in initiation activities, including imigidi — homecoming celebrations.

The funeral was a sombre reminder of the challenges facing traditional leadership, but Sigcawu’s words offered a path forward — one of accountability, unity and service.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair Mpumalanga Gwadiso said Zunguzane died at a time when traditional leadership was under siege.

He said crime in rural areas was alarming.

“Stock thieves are armed to death ready to remove any obstacle blocking their mission.

“It is organised robbery and this has left rural communities in fear. There is no protection.

“Many traditional leaders who are vocal against stock theft, drugs and illegal firearms have been killed or threatened to have their families wiped out,” Gwadiso said.

Mbhashe Local Municipality mayor Dr Samkelo Janda highlighted the dangers of the N2 where Zunguzane died.

“This stretch of road between Dutywa and Mthatha is notorious. According to Arrive Alive, this stretch of road is one of the top three most dangerous roads in South Africa.

“We urge drivers not to drink and drive, and to assist in saving lives,” Janda said.

He said to combat accidents, the municipality and the government had launched initiatives such as the #SaferFestiveSeason operations, which included roadblocks and increased police visibility.

Amathole District Municipality mayor Anele Ntsangani supported the call, emphasising the need for road safety.

Ntsangani read a message from premier Oscar Mabuyane who could not attend due to other commitments.

Daily Dispatch