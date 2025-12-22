Car bomb kills Russian general in Moscow, investigators say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The damaged Kia Sorento at the scene where Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian general staff's army operational training directorate, was killed in a car bomb in Moscow on December 22 2025.

A Russian general was killed by a car bomb in southern Moscow on Monday, Russian investigators said, adding they suspected Ukrainian special services could have been behind the attack.

The bomb exploded under the vehicle driven by Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian general staff’s army operational training directorate, as he left a parking space at 6.55am.

Russia’s state investigative committee said Sarvarov died from his injuries. It published a video of the wrecked vehicle, with blood visible on the driver’s seat and one of the doors blown off.

Svetlana Petrenko, spokesperson for the committee, said investigators were gathering forensic evidence, questioning witnesses and reviewing security camera footage.

“Different versions for the killing are being examined, one of which involves the possible role of Ukrainian intelligence services in organising the crime,” she said.

There was no official comment from Ukraine.

Myrotvorets, an unofficial Ukrainian website that provides a database of people described as war criminals or traitors, updated its entry on Sarvarov to say the 56-year-old had been “liquidated”.

A number of Russian military figures and high-profile supporters of Moscow’s war in Ukraine have been assassinated during the nearly four-year-old conflict, and Ukrainian military intelligence has said it was responsible for some of the attacks.

Among those killed in previous car bombings in or near Moscow were a senior member of the general staff and the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist figure.

Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying President Vladimir Putin had been immediately informed of the attack on Sarvarov.

Reuters