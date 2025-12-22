Five injured in collision near Kayser’s Beach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

VEHICLES COLLIDE: Five people were injured in the accident on the R72 outside East London on Monday afternoon.

Five people were injured in a collision between a Toyota Avanza and a Toyota Quantum at the Kayser’s Beach turn-off on the R72 outside East London on Monday afternoon.

Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving.

The five occupants of the Toyota Avanza — three women, a young boy and the driver — were all injured.

The 16 occupants of the Toyota Quantum were unharmed.

“Both vehicles were travelling west on the R72 towards Port Alfred from the East London side,” provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“The Toyota Quantum was in front and intending to pull off the road just past the Kayser’s Beach turn-off.

“It is alleged that the [driver of the] Avanza, which was behind, lost control and collided with the rear of the Quantum.”

The injured were taken to a hospital in East London.

“A case docket of reckless and negligent driving will be opened and registered at the Kayser’s Beach police station,” he said.

In a separate accident on Monday afternoon, a Toyota single cab bakkie lost control due to a tyre burst on the N2 between Ntabozuko and Fort Jackson.

Two occupants suffered minor injuries.

