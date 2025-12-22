Initiation death toll climbs to 20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The death toll from this summer’s initiation season in the Eastern Cape has risen to 20. File picture.

The death toll from this summer’s initiation season in the Eastern Cape has risen to 20.

Provincial Cooperative Governance (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams announced the latest figures during a media briefing at Beacon Bay on Monday.

Dehydration, natural causes and negligence were are cited as the main causes.

Williams said since the beginning of the current season on 14 November, 20 initiates have died with OR Tambo District accounting for the biggest number of deaths at seven losses.

It is followed by Amathole District with five boys that perished.

Williams further revealed that of the 20 initiates who lost their lives, at least 13 of those were legally circumcised while seven were illegally circumcised.

“On behalf of government, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the families of the boys who lost their lives.

“Indeed, we bemoan the untimely death of these boys, especially at the hands of those who had to guide them through one of the most sacred journeys of their lives,” said Williams.

He said the government has taken steps to advocate for and ensure full compliance in line with the Customary Initiation Act, Act No 2 of 2021 together with the Eastern Cape Customary Male Initiation Practise Act, Act No 5 of 2016.

Williams said oversight the government will continue to visit initiation camps across the province.

Daily Dispatch