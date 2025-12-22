Investigative environmental journalist telling stories of affected communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For Andiswa Matikinca, journalism is not about headlines or accolades, but about people whose voices are often drowned out in debates about mining, pollution and the environment. Based in East London, the 30-year-old investigative environmental journalist has built her work around telling the stories of communities living with the consequences of extractive industries and policy decisions.

AMKELWA LUTHULI

For Andiswa Matikinca, journalism is not about headlines or accolades, but about people whose voices are often drowned out in debates about mining, pollution and the environment.

Based in East London, the 30-year-old investigative environmental journalist has built her work around telling the stories of communities living with the consequences of extractive industries and policy decisions.

Her reporting blends data-driven investigation with on-the-ground storytelling, placing ordinary people at the centre of complex environmental issues.

Matikinca says her commitment is rooted in her upbringing in the Eastern Cape, where inequality and service-delivery failures are visible in everyday life.

“There was no way I could become desensitised to that and opt for a career in something else,” she said.

Her work frequently focuses on mining-affected communities, examining regulatory failures, corporate conduct and environmental governance.

But she says the heart of her reporting lies in the lived experiences of people dealing with polluted air, degraded land and long-term health problems.

One interview during her reporting on the “Deadly Air” court case in Mpumalanga — in which communities challenged the state over air pollution linked to coal mining and power generation — remains vivid in her memory.

“A mother spoke about how pollution was affecting her children’s health,” Matikinca said.

“It made me realise how far-reaching these injustices are, and how they rob children of a normal life.”

That focus on human impact has defined her approach since her early interest in journalism.

Growing up, she was drawn to radio, newspapers and current-affairs programmes.

By the age of 14, she knew she wanted to become a journalist, an ambition her family strongly supported.

She enrolled for a journalism degree at Rhodes University and graduated in 2018.

Like many young journalists, her path into the profession was not immediate.

Paid placements were difficult to secure, and she took on various jobs to support herself, including retail work, short-term roles with the education department and online English teaching.

“I kept going because I knew this was the work I wanted to do,” she said.

Her persistence paid off when she joined Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism as an intern, working on the #MineAlert tool.

The role marked her entry into investigative environmental and data journalism.

“The rest is history,” she said.

Investigative reporting has not been without challenges.

Matikinca has experienced intimidation and threats while working in the field, but says careful safety planning has allowed her to continue.

“The impacts are not always immediate,” she said.

“That’s why we keep investigating, exposing and telling the stories.”

In 2024, Matikinca won the Vodacom Journalist of the Year regional award for reporting on sustainability and mining.

It was her second recognition from the competition, after receiving the Vodacom Young Journalist of the Year award in 2019.

She views the awards as affirmation rather than motivation.

“I don’t do this work for the awards,” she said.

“I do it to tell the stories of communities that are often overpowered in the climate crisis conversation.”

Looking ahead, Matikinca believes greater scrutiny is needed of climate finance, energy-transition deals and emerging technologies in Southern Africa.

Her long-term goal remains grounded in purpose rather than position.

“I hope I’m remembered as a journalist who was resolute in truth-telling, incorruptible, and who took others along as she rose.”

Daily Dispatch