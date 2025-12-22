Kupelo touts plan to curb Mpondo initiation deaths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HOMECOMING: Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo welcomes his son home at Mafini village in Libode on Saturday after his initiation rite.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, who has been active in the war against unlawful circumcision since 1996, believes he has finally found a solution to curb initiation deaths and injuries in the Mpondo kingdom.

His plan involves three key programmes: medical check-ups, cultural sensitivity training and mentorship.

This approach aims to make traditional initiation safer and more authentic, addressing concerns about illegal initiation schools and unqualified practitioners.

Kupelo celebrated the homecoming of his son at Mafini village in Libode on Saturday.

This was the same day Bhisho legislature ad hoc committee on customary male initiation chair Mlibo Qoboshiyane was celebrating the homecoming of his two nephews at Misty Mount near Libode.

At least 17 families are mourning the loss of their loved ones, who died in initiation schools this season.

In Ngqamakhwe, one family is still struggling with the loss of three brothers in 2024, who were fatally shot in an initiation school incident.

Now, they are burying another son who died three weeks ago.

For one widowed mother, the pain is unbearable.

Nomsa Busakwe’s only child, Lulutho, a healthy young man, left home with a celebratory send-off, filled with hope and dreams. But he came back in a coffin.

“I don’t understand why. I trusted they’d take care of him ... now I have nothing.”

As she buried her son, she is left with questions and grief.

“Why did this happen? What did he do wrong?”

Her pain is echoed by 16 other families who have lost their sons to the rite.

Kupelo is proud of his concept, saying it would be a game-changer and prevent deaths.

“I think I have found an answer to the deaths and injuries of our initiates, especially in the Mpondo kingdom, where most of these tragedies happen, where young boys, some just 12 years old, are put through unnecessary risks.

“This is personal for me. I want to see an end to the humiliation and embarrassment we face as AmaMpondo.

“My plan involves three programmes that’ll put our unique Mpondo practice on the map — not copying others, but creating our own safe, authentic way.”

“We are talking about medical check-ups, cultural sensitivity training and mentorship.

“It’s time we take ownership of our tradition and make it safe. This is the lasting solution we’ve been searching for.

“It’s time to reclaim their tradition and protect the young men.”

Kupelo’s efforts are part of broader initiatives to regulate initiation practices, with the government implementing the Customary Initiation Act of 2021.

This law mandates consent, hygiene and oversight to prevent fatalities.

Kupelo’s plan seeks to balance cultural tradition with modern safety standards, ensuring initiates undergo proper medical screening and care.

“AmaMpondo have no unique practices of the rite.

“That’s why we have factional fights among our young men, some claiming they have undergone the rite in the Xhosa way, others in the Hlubi way — isiZawa.

“But I’ll tell you, none of them claim they’ve done it the Mpondo way. That’s our problem.”

He said the government must consider working with Setas and introduce a six-month curriculum including both theory and practicals.

“Get data of all the people in Mpondoland who are interested in the custom, including traditional circumcision practitioners — both those who are legal and illegal.

“Those people should be taught and issued with recognition certificates.”

He said after three months, there should be monitoring to give way to co-ordinate the training.

“After three years, groups of people have been trained. All this will create pride and sense of ownership among those trained and the entire AmaMpondo nation and will wake up and defend that custom that will be uniquely AmaMpondo.

“We have seen how AmaHlubi and Sothos are proud of their custom and the spirit they have in defending its sacredness; it’s way beyond imagination,” Kupelo said.

He said since 1996 the government had pumped millions of rand into safer initiation awareness campaigns and monitoring, and deaths and injuries should be something of the past.

“I have whispered in the ear of people who I think are decision-makers, telling them about this game-changer concept.

“In all honesty, to bark about problems of initiation on social media and not come up with permanent solutions will not assist.

“The concept aims at giving AmaMpondo an identity in the male customary initiation.”

Daily Dispatch