Port St Johns hit by invasion of mysterious white millipedes

CREEPY CRAWLIES: The mysterious infestation of Port St Johns by millipedes has left experts stumped.

Environmental experts and specialists, including from Walter Sisulu University, have been dispatched to Port St Johns following an invasion of millipedes.

Authorities have described the situation as unprecedented, as the millipedes were white in colour.

Concerned OR Tambo district municipal bosses, meanwhile, have urged residents to remain calm and not use harmful chemicals to try to repel the crawling creatures from their households.

As part of this process, samples of the millipedes will be collected for laboratory analysis to determine their species, origin and possible environmental triggers. — Municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane

OR Tambo municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said on Thursday the matter was receiving urgent attention.

“The OR Tambo District municipality confirms that environmental specialists have been activated to investigate the reported millipede infestation affecting Ward 16 in the Port St Johns Local Municipality,” she said.

“Following initial site assessments by the [district] municipality’s environmental management, disaster management and environmental health teams, it became evident that the occurrence presents unusual characteristics, including the appearance of white millipedes, which is not common in this region and is considered unprecedented in the southern hemisphere.

“Given the atypical nature of the infestation, the municipality has escalated the matter to environmental experts.

“Professor Inam Yekwayo, from Walter Sisulu University, an environmental specialist, will visit the affected village today [Thursday] to conduct a detailed on-site assessment.

“As part of this process, samples of the millipedes will be collected for laboratory analysis to determine their species, origin and possible environmental triggers.”

However, Kolwane said it would be premature to speculate on the cause of the infestation.

But the district council wanted to clarify its immediate role which included safeguarding public health, in particular, in relation to chemical safety and potential pesticide exposure while broader environmental factors were being scientifically assessed.

“Preliminary observations suggest that environmental conditions may be contributing to the situation, but definitive conclusions will only be made once expert analysis has been completed,” she said.

She said the district authority would communicate the findings once the investigations had been concluded.

In the interim, residents were urged to continue following the safety precautions issued and to avoid the use of unregulated chemicals and pesticides.

“Our priority remains the protection of families, the safety of affected communities, and a science-based response to this unprecedented occurrence.”

On its social media pages, the district municipality urged residents to avoid using unknown or harmful chemicals inside their homes, reduce dampness and moisture in and around living areas and seal cracks, doors and openings where the millipedes could enter.

The residents were also advised to pay special attention to young children and elderly people as well as vulnerable family members.

Questions were sent to Port St Johnsmunicipal spokesperson Simthandile Ford. However, she had not responded by the time of publication.

Kolwane confirmed on Sunday that environmental experts had managed to take specimens from the millipedes, which were due to be tested.

Eastern Cape cultural activist Loyiso Nqevu said it was difficult to speculate on the infestation as he had not come across something like it before.

Traditional healer Thandeka Sakhela, from Sakhela village near Qunu, was also in the dark.

She said it would have been easier if the millipedes were in someone’s house.

“Maybe if someone with our gift can physically go there and see them, they would then be in a position to say why they have a white colour instead of the usual black.”

But she also said in the old biblical times, the Creator was said to have unleashed “unusual creatures” to show His wrath when people were doing wrong things.

Some social media users praised the swift action by authorities before the outbreak spread to more areas in Port St Johns.

Others, however, jokingly called communities to brew umqombothi and conduct traditional rituals.

Millipede invasions have become a common annual feature in some parts of SA, particularly in the Eastern Cape and Boland, apparently triggered by heavy summer rains when they emerge from the soil to find food.

They feed on decaying plants. Usually they move into homes seeking shelter.

