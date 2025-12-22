Raymond Mhlaba municipality security boss opens case of intimidation against bus guards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The head of security at the Raymond Mhlaba municipality has opened a criminal case against security guards.

The head of security at the Raymond Mhlaba municipality has opened a criminal case against security guards, believed to be contracted by long-haul bus company Intercape.

This after he and friends were allegedly harassed by the Boipelo Intervention Unit guards who reportedly pointed firearms at them in KwaMaqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) on Thursday.

Nkosabantu Seti and his cousin went to collect some parcels at a local Total Garage.

While his cousin got in the car, Seti went to greet his friend who was close by.

“While we were chatting, I heard firearms being cocked and I could hear it’s high calibre firearms,” Seti said.

“When we turned our heads, we saw six men crossing the road coming to us — me, my friend and an old man who was with us.

“They asked if there was a problem and we told them there wasn’t.

“They pointed firearms at us and took photographs of ourselves.

“When we asked at the garage what was going on, we were told it’s security guards who are safeguarding Intercape buses.

“There was no Intercape [bus] parked there at the time.”

Seti said the incident left them traumatised and he was still struggling to cope.

They decided to open a case at a local police station.

“They followed us when we went to the police while carrying their big firearms in front of police officers who were assisting us,” Seti said.

“We had to try and call senior police officials who could intervene.

“We opened the case while the armed guards were still there.

“They cocked the firearms in front of the police, and that’s when we sought the intervention of the police station commander.

“They [the guards] did not even show us the permits and licences of the firearms.

“We were taken aback when police officers asked us to drop the case and have talks with the guards.

“How do you drop the case when you are already traumatised.”

The police confirmed they were investigating a case of intimidation and pointing a firearm.

“SAPS can confirm that a case of intimidation and pointing a firearm has been opened and investigated by KwaMaqoma SAPS,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“The incident occurred in the CBD on Thursday December 18 where the victims were allegedly intimidated by security guards and later opened a case.

“Police investigation is under way.”

Boipelo Intervention Unit boss James Kgomotshwana was not keen to discuss the matter.

“Those guards have body cameras so if there is a problem we will see from those cameras,” he said.

“My lawyer will call you first thing Monday morning.”

Intercape buses had faced several attacks in the province over the years amid a court case in which it had been trying to get the government to provide it with protection.

In May, Intercape made a desperate plea to parliament’s police portfolio committee to compel the police to stop acts of violence and intimidation directed at the company.

Seti said he had nothing to do with the transport sector, which had been blamed after Intercape came under siege.

“I’m not a taxi boss, I’m just an ordinary person,” he said.

“I’m not involved in the transport industry, I’m working for the municipality.

“People are just terrified by the big firearms they are carrying.

“I only found out that the security company had been hired by Intercape when I asked around.”

It is understood Intercape may have been involved in a dispute over a route in the KwaMaqoma and Dikeni area.

Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said Intercape, via its contracted security company, opened a case against an owner involved in the transport industry “after a weapon was [allegedly] cocked in a clear case of intimidation”.

“The individual in question has had several run-ins with the police,” Ferreira said.

“The case was then opened against our private security in response to this and we will allow the law to take its course.”

According to Ferreira, Intercape is not aware of any wrongdoing on the part of the contracted security company which is tasked with protecting Intercape staff, passengers and assets against violent intimidation and criminality by taxi operators.

“Intercape reiterates the need for the SAPS to comply with its constitutional obligations as well as the numerous court crders granted against it,” he said.

Daily Dispatch