Slow down and cherish those small meaningful moments

Marelize Horn, right, and her sister Wilmari who posted the viral video of her slamming into a rugby goal post at a family Christmas a few years ago.

Marelize Horn became a viral social media hit when a clip recorded by her mother of her slamming into a rugby field pole spawned the catchphrase, “My f*k, Marelize”, and this year enjoyed watching a heartwarming comedy movie about her close-knit family.

Now she is gearing up for a chaotic family Christmas at home in Windhoek which she shares with her mother Heidi, who famously uttered the slogan, father Tiaan and beloved big sister Wilmari, who posted the hilarious footage online.

The Daily Dispatch asked her:

This has been a whirlwind year for you. You got to see your family’s story on the big screen and attended glitzy premiers of My F*k Marelize! All because you ploughed into a rugby post on your bicycle. Is your life back to normal now?

It’s definitely been a whirlwind, but in the best possible way. I don’t think our lives will ever go back to what ‘normal’ used to be and honestly, we don’t want them to.

This experience has changed us in such meaningful ways. It’s opened doors, created incredible opportunities and allowed us to see one another in a completely new light.

So no, things aren’t ‘normal’ anymore — and we’re perfectly happy with that.

Will you all be together this Christmas?

We always try to get everyone together for Christmas, but this year will be a little different. It’ll just be the four of us — my mom, dad, sister and me — along with my grandmother. Since we can’t all be together this time, we’re planning to make it as warm, cosy and meaningful as possible.

After Christmas we’ll be heading out of town for what we are calling a lodge-hopping adventure, so the celebrations will continue in our own special way.

Marelize Horn, pictured here on a cruise in 2023, is a great fan of noisy, joyful family Christmasses. (Supplied)

What does a typical Christmas Day look like for the Horn family?

Christmas Day usually begins about a month earlier, at least in theory. We start planning well in advance, but somehow we only ever finalise the details a day or two before.

Christmas Eve is our big celebration. It’s a proper feast, with the whole family showing up, and the house is filled with love, noise, laughter — the works. We also open our presents on the evening of the 24th, which has become a bit of a tradition for us.

Then Christmas Day itself is wonderfully relaxed. We live on leftovers, nobody lifts a finger, and we basically give ourselves permission to do absolutely nothing for at least the next 48 hours.

Name a couple of Christmas traditions that are always part of the Horn Christmas.

Oh, chaos without a doubt is definitely a Horn Christmas tradition! But one of my favourite traditions in recent years is my mom’s love of a theme.

When we were younger, birthdays were always themed, and now that we’re older, Christmas has fallen into the same pattern. We’ve had a Chinese-themed Christmas and a pink Christmas. I was hoping to convince them to do a dessert-themed Christmas but the family said no! It’s become one of the traditions I absolutely love, and I really hope we keep it going for many more years.

Describe the decor.

Our house decorations always follow the chosen theme, that’s non-negotiable in the Horn household. For our Chinese-themed Christmas, we had lanterns hanging from the ceiling and everything was dressed in matching shades of red and orange.

This year, we’re going in a completely different direction with a dusty pink and gold theme. My mom spotted the colours in a shop and fell in love instantly, so that’s the vision we’re following.

We also have a new Christmas tree this year, thanks to my sister. Instead of our old green plastic tree, we found a beautiful wooden one that you can rotate to create a different look every time. It gives everything a more rustic feel and I’m really excited for this new twist.

What is on the Christmas Eve dinner menu?

This year, we initially thought about doing a Greek-style feast after having an amazing whipped Feta recently. But after looking into a traditional Greek dinner, I realised my dad, who’s the true definition of a Boer seuntjie — rys, vleis en aartappels — might not enjoy it quite as much.

So now we’re considering switching things up. Personally, I’m leaning toward a Korean menu because there’s a Korean restaurant here that we all love. I’ve also been trying to convince everyone to go Italian — who doesn’t love pizza and pasta? Negotiations are still ongoing.

What is your all-time favourite Christmas dish that you could not live without?

I don’t really have an all-time favourite Christmas dish, but there’s one tradition that happens every single year around this time. My mom and sister always insist on making something called a gestolde komkommervorm. It’s this quirky mix of gelatine, cucumber and green jelly. They absolutely love it!

I don’t eat it and I definitely don’t help make it, but it’s become such a Christmas staple in our household. Every year, like clockwork, it shows up on the table.

Do you all cook and what is your signature Christmas dish?

The Christmas meal is definitely a team effort in our household. My dad usually takes charge of the meat. He either smokes it or works some magic with his funny, cool gadgets. Everything else usually falls to my mom and sister.

As for me, I handle the desserts. I love baking, experimenting and creating something indulgent. This year, they’ve requested a baked pavlova, so that’s a given.

But I’m also planning something extra decadent, a “death by chocolate” dessert, loaded with crunch and super rich. My goal is for it to be so over-the-top you might feel a little nauseous afterwards. It has to be chocolate, no compromise.

You are notoriously accident-prone — have you ever destroyed any part of Christmas?

Luckily not yet. They don’t trust me! I wonder why?

What does the Christmas playlist sound like?

Our Christmas playlist usually kicks off with a classic Christmas song, but by about 30 minutes in, we’re all ready for a change. Then it’s a bit of a free-for-all. We switch between different genres, sometimes ending up with old 80s classics or even just the sounds of nature in the background.

But the music doesn’t really matter. With all of us together, the house is full of laughter, conversation and shouting across the room — the noise of the family completely drowns out anything else anyway.

What is your favourite Christmas movie?

One very important tradition is that Christmas movies are completely dominated by my sister every single year, starting from December 1. I’m obliged to watch at least a hundred Hallmark movies a day. My sister loves them and I love her, so I happily sit through it.

This continues for the next 25 to 27 days, and then, of course, next year, I get to do it all over again.

What would you like to find under the Christmas tree this year?

This year, my Christmas wish list isn’t very long but I feel truly blessed. I have a family that notices the little things I love. If I say, ‘Oh, those shoes are really nice’, someone will make sure I get them, which is such a gift in itself.

For this year, though, my wish list is really all about next year. I’m so excited to start studying to become a teacher for grades four to seven and I’ve also secured a job as an assistant teacher.

Everything feels like it’s falling beautifully into place. So my Christmas wishes are really all about school and learning. It feels like I’m back in grade 1, full of excitement for what’s ahead.

The movie focused on the struggles around your mom’s cancer battles. Does this make it even more special to be together at this time of the year?

With everything that’s happened over the years, Christmas has truly become one of the most special times of the year for us. My mom’s birthday is also in December, so we get to celebrate her and then the end of the year, which makes it even more meaningful.

When I think back to what Christmas looked like in 2016 compared to now in 2025, the difference is incredible. We’ve grown so much, and Christmas serves as this beautiful reminder of all the blessings we’ve received.

Every year, I’m proud of my mom and all that she’s achieved, and it’s a time full of reflection, love and celebration.

For me, Christmas is always emotional, joyful and filled with so much love. Christmas has always been my favourite holiday.

What kind of presents will you be giving this year?

Over the years, we’ve all become really thoughtful about the gifts we give. We focus on what someone truly needs rather than just what they say they want. For example, my sister mentioned she wants jewellery this year, but she’s not getting it. I know what she is getting, but I can’t say just yet, because then she’ll know. It’s something I know she really needs and will love, but would never get for herself.

That’s really the biggest thing we do for Christmas in our family. Birthdays are all about what you want — you say, ‘I want that purse’, and you get it. But Christmas? Christmas is all about giving what people truly need, not just what they want.

What is your Christmas wish for the planet?

That’s a tough question, but if I could make a Christmas wish for the world, it would be this — for people to pause and appreciate the small moments.

This year has been a whirlwind, filled with extraordinary experiences I never could have imagined. And yet, when I take a step back, it’s the tiny, everyday interactions, the laughter shared, the kindness given, the connections made that leave the deepest marks on our hearts.

I’ve always been told I see the world through rose-tinted glasses, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love noticing the little things that make life beautiful.

My wish is for everyone to see the world that way too, to slow down, to notice and to truly cherish the small, meaningful moments around them.

