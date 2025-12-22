Storm brews over Bitou deputy mayor allegedly firing gun at ‘ulwaluko’ ceremony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwanokuthula Police are investigating a case of pointing a firearm after a video surfaced of the Deputy Mayor of Bitou Municipality, Nokuzola Kolwapi, from the Ikhwezi political Movement, discharging a firearm in Sajini Street during the homecoming of his son from the initiation school on Sunday morning.

Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi has come out in defence of a video circulating on social media showing her firing a gun in the air during her son’s ulwaluko ceremony.

Since the video emerged on social media, Kwanokuthula police have opened a case of discharging a firearm against Kolwapi.

The incident took place on Sunday in Sajini Street.

However, on Monday, Kolwapi said no firearm was present during the video trending online.

“The item witnessed in my hand is a replica [toy gun]. It was taken during my son’s ulwaluko — a sacred Xhosa initiation ceremony that marks the transition into manhood.

“It’s unfortunate that this moment has been used to score political points by the bogus so-called local community leaders,” she said in a written statement. .

She said the fact the the act was performed by a woman had unsettled some, which she said deserved reflection.

“A woman occupying this space — confidently and unapologetically — challenges the assumption that leadership, protection and cultural authority belong to men alone.

“It is an assertion that women are not guests in culture or politics — we are custodians of both,” she said.

Kolwapi said there was no contradiction between celebrating culture and condemning violence.

“The incident was not a threat — it was a declaration. A declaration that our sons must be raised to honour life, not dominate it.

“A declaration of power, when held by women, can be transformative.”

Kolwapi is a member of the Ikhwezi Political Movement which governs alongside the DA and Active United Front (AUF) coalition in the Bitou municipality.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies saidKwanokuthula police visited a premises after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.

“Investigation into this incident is at an early stage.

“The police are not in a position to divulge particulars of individuals involved at this stage,” Spies said.

Bitou head of communications Andile Namntu said umgidi celebrations were a private event organised by the family of the returning initiate, and whoever attended them did so in their private capacity.

“These videos have drawn a lot of interest and comments from the public in relation to her discharging what seems like a firearm in public.

“We are aware that the South African Police Service is currently investigating this matter following a criminal case opened by a member of the public.”

The ANC called on law enforcement to urgently investigate the authenticity of the video.

ANC regional spokesperson Moyisi Magalela said the law must take its course without fear or favour.

“The ANC views any alleged conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in a public or private setting with the utmost seriousness, particularly when it involves public representatives who are expected to uphold the law and act responsibly at all times.

“The ANC in the Victor Molosi region notes with serious concern a video currently circulating on social media.”

The Plettenberg Bay Ratepayers’ Association’s Tony Blignaut also expresses concern and condemned the incident.

“If the facts reported are confirmed, this conduct is unlawful, reckless and wholly incompatible with the responsibilities of public office.

“The alleged actions place lives at risk, undermine public trust, and bring the municipality, council leadership and coalition partners into serious disrepute.

“In SA, discharging a firearm in a public area is a criminal offence under the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

“Penalties vary based on the intent and consequences of the act, but can include significant prison time, heavy fines and the loss of the right to own firearms,” Blignaut said.

