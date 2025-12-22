Suspect arrested for Saulsville tavern mass killing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manhunt for two more suspects is ongoing

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the mass shooting at a tavern in Saulsville, Tshwane, that claimed the lives of 12 people.

The suspect was traced to Botlokwa, Limpopo.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the man was arrested on Sunday.

“The 32-year-old suspect was intercepted by the Limpopo tracking team on the R101 Road. During the arrest, the team recovered an unlicensed firearm, a handgun believed to have been used in the commission of the multiple murders [on December 6],” she said.

Suspect (Supplied)

Muridili said the firearm will be taken for ballistic analysis.

Three suspects opened fire at an illegal shebeen, leaving 12 people dead and 13 others injured. The shebeen was operating from one of the rooms at a hostel.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Polokwane magistrate’s court today [Monday]. He will then be transferred to Gauteng to face the full might of the law,” she said.

Muridili said the manhunt for two other suspects was continuing.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni commended the team that worked in collaboration with Limpopo police.

“We are thankful that one of the suspects has been arrested. We are confident that the remaining two suspects will be arrested so that these perpetrators can answer to the heinous crimes that they have committed,” said Mthombeni.

