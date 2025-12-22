Two held for questioning for DJ Warras’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have taken two people in for questioning in connection with the murder of DJ Warras.

The police have taken two people in for questioning in connection with the murder of DJ and presenter Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the investigating team has detained two people of interest for questioning.

“The duo was picked up this morning at about 2am from a hostel in Soweto. Investigations are continuing and the team is following all possible leads in a quest to crack this case,” she said.

Stock was shot dead on December 16 outside the Zambesi Building in the Johannesburg CBD. The eight-storey apartment block had been contracted to Stock’s company, Imperium Ops, for security services.

On Friday national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed that a suspect linked to the killing of Stock had been identified and would be arrested before Monday. Masemola disclosed this during the SAPS Safer Festive Season operations in Pretoria on Friday.

TimesLIVE