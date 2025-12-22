Using music as a universal language to connect with people

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ayanda Tsawe was just 11 years old when she discovered her love for singing. She joined school and church choirs and began performing at community gatherings.

Ayanda Tsawe was just 11 years old when she discovered her love for singing. She joined school and church choirs and began performing at community gatherings, with music quickly becoming a central part of her life.

“Most of the time my mother encouraged me to sing solo at church, and she allowed me to join a choir that was big in Mthatha — the Police Central Gospel Group,” Tsawe said.

Now 38 and from Zimbane location in Mthatha, Tsawe said her involvement in choirs was driven by a desire to create spaces where people could come together, share their love for gospel music and uplift one another spiritually and socially.

“It’s about spreading joy and unity through song,” she said.

Over the years, music also became a source of healing for her.

During periods of intense stress, and when she came close to depression, Tsawe turned to singing and songwriting for comfort.

“I would sing and write songs during those times, and that helped me heal,” she said.

Tsawe believes music has a unique ability to unite and restore.

“Music is a universal language. It crosses all barriers, whether you’re young or old or from any background,” she said.

“Music connects people emotionally. It’s a powerful tool.”

I wanted to protect young women who are passionate about music from being exploited by some men in the gospel space who promise to advance their careers. — Ayanda Tsawe

Performing at festivals, competitions and community events brought her joy and renewed purpose.

Seeing audiences moved to tears or joining in song reminded her why she began singing.

“You can see people grow in confidence and faith while you perform,” she said.

“You know the event has been successful when people leave feeling uplifted and connected to the Lord.”

In May 2024 Tsawe founded the Mthatha Gospel Choir to help aspiring singers develop within the gospel music space.

“I wanted to help worshippers grow in the gospel industry,” she said.

She said she also wanted to challenge the perception that gospel singing was limited to church performances.

“It doesn’t end with singing at church. It can be a career and a path to a better life,” she said.

Tsawe said another motivation was to create a safer environment for women in an industry often dominated by men.

“I wanted to protect young women who are passionate about music from being exploited by some men in the gospel space who promise to advance their careers,” she said.

Her music focuses on themes of hope, love, comfort and resilience.

“I want people to find strength during tough times and to be reminded that they are not alone,” she said.

Tsawe said she was proud to be part of a recognised choir and eager to collaborate with other groups in the region to promote growth and unity.

“We are working on recording an album and collaborating with other choirs,” she said.

“We want to reach more people and maybe even perform internationally one day.

“Growth and sharing our message are our goals.”

Daily Dispatch