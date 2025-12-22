News

Woman dies in wall collapse after Margate flash floods; three people missing

Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

Three people are feared missing after the vehicle they were in was washed away during heavy rain on Sunday night in Longacres Drive Amanzimtoti area, south of Durban. ALS Paramedics and Rescuers are on scene.
Three people were missing after the vehicle they were in was washed away during heavy rain on Sunday night in Longacres Drive in Amanzimtoti area, south of Durban. (ALS Paramedics and Rescuers)

A woman died after flash floods ripped through Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.

The 62-year-old woman from Bhomela in Port Shepstone died when a wall fell on her.

Meanwhile, three people are missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was washed away in Longacres Drive in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Sunday night.

The search for the three continues.

A powerful storm swept across parts of the south coast and inland, leaving flooded roads and waterlogged shopping centres.

The hardest hit area was Margate, pounded by heavy rain for several hours, with videos and images circulating on social media showing sections of the Shelly Centre in Shelly Beach underwater.

The storm also raged in other parts of the province.

Much further north in Zululand, Empangeni experienced heavy rainfall, with reports of flooded roads.

Disruptive downpours wreaked havoc in many parts of the province.

Premier Thami Ntuli visited Margate to assess the damage. He confirmed that one person had died as a result of floods.

He said the storm disrupted businesses and the local economy.

“Emergency teams will remain stationed in the area until the weather conditions subside,” he said.

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for thunderstorms in the west of the province.

It also issued warnings for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, North West and the Northern Cape.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Mabuyane primed for move up the ranks

2

Port St Johns hit by invasion of mysterious white millipedes

3

Health ex-official’s fraud conviction overturned

4

New strike threat hangs over BCM

5

Kupelo touts plan to curb Mpondo initiation deaths