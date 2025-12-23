‘Alarming’ number of motorists arrested for drunk-driving

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 451 people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in the province.

The Eastern Cape government is alarmed by the large number of arrests in the province for drunk-driving since the beginning of the festive season.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said in the past two weekends, more than 451 people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

He attributes the arrests to improved work by provincial law enforcement agencies. .

“Drunk-driving has been one of our major priorities this time around.

“In the past two weekends leading up to Christmas, we have arrested no less than 451 people for getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

“We believe that by taking those people off the road, we may have saved many lives, including the very lives of those people we arrested,“ he said.

“So, we want to take our hats off to our officers for a job well done.

“But in welcoming that, we are quite alarmed by that high number, because that is testimony to people taking a conscious decision to break the law, to disregard our drunk-driving messages.

“We welcome the arrests as a sign of our visible law enforcement, and we hope that with these arrests, we will be able to make a dent and send a strong message to other would-be drunk drivers that it is not worth it,” he said.

In a province like the Eastern Cape, where there was a low rate of employment, Binqose said, “you do not want to limit your chances further by carrying an unnecessary criminal record like drunk-driving”.

Such operations would be intensified in all provincial hotspots heading towards New Year’s Day and beyond.

He said the number of deadly crashes had drastically decreased compared with the same period in 2024.

More than 200 people had lost their lives on provincial roads between December 1 and 28 in 2024.

While Binqose could not provide the actual numbers so far this festive season, he confirmed on Monday that they were much lower.

“In terms of fatalities, though I am not at liberty to divulge the numbers as that is the competency of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC), I can safely say we are faring slightly better than we did at this time last year.

“Yes, unfortunately, that might mean very little to those who had already lost loved ones on our roads, but comparatively speaking, we are in a better place,” he said.

“By this time last year, we’d had two crashes that claimed in excess of 18 lives in one go.

“I can think of two that happened on the R61, one near Aberdeen and another one on the N9 near Graaff-Reinet, which claimed 14 lives in one go.

“Whereas this year, the worst we have had was a crash that happened on one of the smaller roads in Ngqeleni which claimed six lives.

“The next worst is the one that claimed the lives of three people, a mother and her two children, who died in a head-on collision with a bus on the N6 near Stutterheim.

“So we are fairly pleased with that, but it would have been better if no-one died on our roads.”

Binqose said it was not yet time to rejoice, as things could change in the coming days.

“We know that we are not off the hook as yet, because the days and hours leading up to Christmas Day still pose a serious threat and are just as problematic to us.

“But we knew the past weekend was going to be defining for us, and thankfully we did not have as many deadly crashes as this time last year.”

Meanwhile, Mnquma municipal spokesperson Loyiso Mpalantshane said 24 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at a roadblock along the R409 road towards Centane on Sunday alone.

He said the arrests were the result of a multi-disciplinary operation involving Mnquma traffic officers and Butterworth police.

The 2024 provincial festive season death toll of 202 marked a staggering increase, rising from 97 during the same period in 2023.

Many of the fatalities were recorded on high-risk provincial routes such as the N2, with more than 42 fatalities, and the R61, with more than 21 fatalities.

Those two roads have proved to be the deadliest in the province.

Daily Dispatch