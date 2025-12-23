BCM working to restore water supply after power outages

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WATER CHALLENGES: Taps have run dry in various parts of the Buffalo City Metro.

After several areas were left high and dry due to water outages, the Buffalo City Metro has assured residents that authorities are working to restore supply.

The Mdantsane water reservoirs remain critically low following a recent prolonged power failure by Eskom, which affected water purification and pumping at Amatola Water’s Nahoon Water Treatment Plant, the metro said on Tuesday.

“Though the Nahoon Water Treatment Plant is now back in operation, recovery of the Mdantsane water supply system will take longer due to high water consumption levels and the fact that the system was completely depleted during the outage,” metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said.

“As a result, water supply will continue to be intermittent until the system fully recovers, which may take approximately seven days or longer.

“The municipality is closely monitoring reservoir levels to ensure that the available water is distributed as fairly as possible to affected areas.

“Water supply is also gradually being restored to areas supplied by the Laing Dam Water Treatment Plant, which was similarly affected by the Eskom power failure.”

However, supply to Tshabo, Dongwe, Potsdam Unit P, Needscamp, Nkqonqweni, Ncera villages and areas up to Kayser’s Beach remain affected at this stage.

Water tankers are assisting in the affected areas.

“Residents are urged to use the available water sparingly to support system recovery,” Fuzile said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

