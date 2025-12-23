News

BCM working to restore water supply after power outages

Author Image

Dispatch Reporter

Taps in the Amathole district municipality will run dry for all those who owe the municipality money.
WATER CHALLENGES: Taps have run dry in various parts of the Buffalo City Metro. (File)

After several areas were left high and dry due to water outages, the Buffalo City Metro has assured residents that authorities are working to restore supply.

The Mdantsane water reservoirs remain critically low following a recent prolonged power failure by Eskom, which affected water purification and pumping at Amatola Water’s Nahoon Water Treatment Plant, the metro said on Tuesday.

“Though the Nahoon Water Treatment Plant is now back in operation, recovery of the Mdantsane water supply system will take longer due to high water consumption levels and the fact that the system was completely depleted during the outage,” metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said.

“As a result, water supply will continue to be intermittent until the system fully recovers, which may take approximately seven days or longer.

“The municipality is closely monitoring reservoir levels to ensure that the available water is distributed as fairly as possible to affected areas.

“Water supply is also gradually being restored to areas supplied by the Laing Dam Water Treatment Plant, which was similarly affected by the Eskom power failure.”

However, supply to Tshabo, Dongwe, Potsdam Unit P, Needscamp, Nkqonqweni, Ncera villages and areas up to Kayser’s Beach remain affected at this stage.

Water tankers are assisting in the affected areas.

“Residents are urged to use the available water sparingly to support system recovery,” Fuzile said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

East London’s big dirty secret

2

‘Alarming’ number of motorists arrested for drunk-driving

3

OR Tambo district heads initiation death toll despite interventions

4

Residents without water as another OR Tambo facility hit by thieves

5

Early Christmas cheer for children in hospital

Related Articles