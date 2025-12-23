News

Boy, 8, dies in East London hit-and-run accident

Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

Senior Digital Producer

FATAL INCIDENT: The provincial transport department has appealed to motorists to protect vulnerable road users, especially children. (123RF/adrianhancu)

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Amalinda, East London, on Monday.

The young boy was knocked down by a vehicle while walking alone and trying to cross the road.

He died at the scene.

Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha condemned the incident.

“The loss of an eight-year-old child in such a senseless hit-and-run incident is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing,” Nqatha said on Tuesday.

“No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain, especially as a result of such [alleged] reckless and inhumane behaviour.

“I strongly condemn the driver who fled the scene instead of taking responsibility and seeking help.”

He urged anyone with information to come forward and appealed to motorists to protect vulnerable road users, especially children.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the hit-and-run incident had left the family and community devastated.

“Hit-and-run incidents not only rob families of their loved ones but also deny them justice and closure,” he said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“The department further urges parents, guardians and all adults to take extra care in supervising children and assisting them when crossing roads, particularly in residential areas.”

The department extended its condolences to the family, describing hit-and-run incidents as “persistent and reckless”.

Daily Dispatch

