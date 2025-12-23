Brother of alleged Mthatha West extortion kingpin gunned down

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The younger brother of Mthatha West’s alleged extortion kingpin, Sakhumzi Dalindzolo Mareke, Sicelo Mareke, was gunned down in a shoot-out with police in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sicelo was reportedly shot dead at about 1am at his late brother’s Mandela Park compound, about 6km along the R61 to Ngcobo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident.

“A coordinated high-density operation between the specialised Commander’s Recce Team and the Tactical Response Team of the OR Tambo district was conducted in the mission area encompassing Mandela Park in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The intelligence-driven operation commenced at about 1am , targeting locations linked to the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.”

She said the joint team, when it was at Mareke’s Mandela Park home, knocked and announced their presence.

“The occupant refused to open the door. The door was subsequently forced open, at which point a male inside immediately opened fire on the police members.

A shoot-out ensued, resulting in the male suspect, approximately 35 years old, sustaining fatal injuries. He was declared deceased on the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel. No SAPS members or bystanders were injured during this incident.

A 9mm pistol with ammunition was recovered at the scene. The firearm has been sent for ballistic testing to establish possible links to other crimes.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate, along with all other relevant role-players, were summoned to the scene and are conducting their respective investigations in line with standard procedure,” Gantana said

She said a case docket has been opened at the Mthatha Central police station.

Charges including attempted murder (18 counts), attack on police (18 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, were opened for further investigation.

“The SAPS management in the Eastern Cape commends the members involved for their bravery and precision in neutralising a dangerous threat, while highlighting that the use of force is always a last resort exercised in response to a direct and immediate threat to life.

This operation forms part of our sustained festive season safety operations aimed at eradicating illegal firearms and preventing serious and violent crime,” Gantana said .

On September 4, 2024, three suspects — including Sakhumzi, who was known to be Mthatha West traditional leader implicated in extortion — were killed in a shoot-out with police near the Embassy, where the offices of the police’s National Intervention Unit are accommodated.

Two other people were believed to be his bodyguards.

The Embassy is just about a kilometre from Mareke’s compound.

Sakhumzi was accused of extortion related to protection fees that have rocked Mthatha and schools in the Mthatha West villages, but police have not accused Sicelo of being involved in extortion.

In March 2025, Sicelo and his mother, MamTshawe, met with AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to apologise g following rough patches between the king and the family regarding g Sakhumzi’s activities.

The king and the Mareke family smoked a piece pipe following peace brokering by their attorney, Kwanele Ncengesi.

Inn August 2024, Dalindyebo traded insults with Sakhumzi and disputed that Sakhumzi was a traditional leader and Mthatha West headman.

Hardly a month after the king publicly accused Sakhumzi of being the mastermind behind the rampant extortion of schools in the area — including at Laphumikhwezi Primary School in Mandela Park and Efata School for the Deaf and Blind — Sakhumzi died in the shoot-out.

He had threatened to interdict the king from interfering in the “traditional affairs” of Mandela Park and from making “defamatory” public statements.

Ncengesi then stressed that the March 2025 meeting with the king was solicited by the Mareke family.

Sicelo, had an opportunity to disassociate himself from what he referred to as false rumours.

“Sicelo decided to humble himself and approached the king.

“He wanted to ensure his allegiance to the king and assure him that he has no ambitions whatsoever of any traditional leadership position, as he is not of any royal blood.

“Sicelo said his late brother was a self-proclaimed traditional leader.

“Even as a family, they don’t know how and why he was installed as a traditional leader,” Ncengesi told the Daily Dispatch in March.

The AbaThembu kingdom spokesperson, Prince Siphelele Mtirara in March, commenting on that meeting, said:The king has nothing against the Mareke family — they have smoked a peace pipe.

“The king was only addressing the criminality and misrepresentation by Sakhumzi, who had claimed to be a traditional leader.

The Mareke family and King Dalindyebo could not be reached.

