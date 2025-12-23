Early Christmas cheer for children in hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SPIRIT OF THE SEASON: The Eyabantwana Trust delivered an early Christmas for 18 children hospitalised at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital on Monday.

For 18 children who will spend Christmas in hospital this year, the festive season arrived early — not with parties or family gatherings, but with small gifts offering comfort during long days in a ward.

The Eyabantwana Trust nonprofit organisation delivered toys and books to paediatric patients at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital on Monday, aiming to bring some cheer to children confined to hospital over the festive period.

The donations were handed over to paediatric units to provide comfort for children unable to return home for Christmas.

Many of the beneficiaries come from families facing financial hardship, where celebrating the festive season is often not possible.

Bronwyn Claridge, of the Eyabantwana Trust, said the initiative was motivated by the reality that many of the children spending Christmas in hospital also came from households where parents could not afford gifts.

“We believe every child deserves to experience something special at this time of year,” Claridge said.

“That’s why we asked for donations of pre-loved toys and books — to help distract children from their hospital stay and remind them that they are not forgotten.”

At the time of the handover, 18 children were admitted across the paediatric wards.

Gifts were handed over to unit heads and hospital management, with distribution guided by patient numbers in each ward to ensure that every child received a gift.

The beneficiaries included infants with complex congenital conditions, children undergoing cancer treatment, burn victims and those recovering from traumatic injuries.

The trust’s annual Christmas donation drive has traditionally been co-ordinated by Trystan Viaene, who worked with Eyabantwana for more than a decade.

In 2025, the responsibility was taken on by Claridge after Viaene underwent emergency surgery and was incapacitated for two weeks.

“I was overwhelmed by the response,” Claridge said.

“Members of the Nubians group who saw my post immediately offered to donate to this cause.”

She said the first donation of toys and books was received from Sherri-Lynn Randall, with two further donations collected shortly afterwards.

Additional support came from the Beacon Bay Lions Club, with member Jen Randall expressing interest in becoming more involved in future initiatives.

“This is what Christmas is about — the spirit of giving and thinking of others,” Claridge said.

We appreciate the support and hope this relationship continues to grow, because it truly makes a difference — Cecilia Makiwane Hospital acting chief executive Bongiwe Yose-Xasa

Cecilia Makiwane Hospital acting chief executive Bongiwe Yose-Xasa expressed gratitude for the donations, saying they helped ease pressure on the hospital during a challenging period.

“As a hospital, we would not have been able to provide gifts for all these children,” Yose-Xasa said.

“We appreciate the support and hope this relationship continues to grow, because it truly makes a difference.”

Yonela Ntozini, the mother of one of the paediatric patients, said the gesture had eased the burden on parents who could not afford to buy toys for their children.

“Some of these children are receiving gifts for the first time in their lives,” she said.

“It means even more to receive them while in hospital, where there is not much to do.”

The Eyabantwana Trust supports Eastern Cape paediatric surgical services at Frere and Cecilia Makiwane hospitals in East London.

Established in 2013, the trust was created to ensure that children from across the Eastern Cape could access urgently needed surgical care, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances.

Many patients travel long distances from underserved areas to receive specialised treatment.

Despite operating within the constraints of the public health system, the service continues to provide care to children with complex medical needs.

To help address funding gaps, the Eyabantwana Trust raises funds through sponsorships and fundraising initiatives aimed at upgrading facilities, acquiring essential medical equipment and supporting staff training and development.

