East London woman, 60, in court over ‘false’ robbery case

IN COURT: A 60-year-old woman has been charged with perjury after reporting a robbery at Hemingways Mall in East London.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the woman claimed in her affidavit that she was at Hemingways Mall at about 10.30am to deposit rent money when she was robbed at gunpoint.

“CCTV footage from the shopping mall did not corroborate her allegation, and she was questioned further,” Mbi said.

“It later transpired that there was never a robbery incident.”

Buffalo City district commissioner Major-General Christopher Wright issued a stern warning to the public not to report false cases as this was diverting critical resources from investigating actual criminal cases.

“If anyone is found guilty of perjury, he or she is liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or both a fine and imprisonment,” Wright said.

