‘He lived fully’: Friends and family gather for DJ Warras’s funeral as arrests made

Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on December 16 2025. File photo.

Family and friends gathered to bid farewell to Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, in a ceremony marked by deep emotion as they remembered a man who “meant so much to so many”.

Stock was shot dead on December 16 outside the Zambesi Building in the Johannesburg CBD, an eight-storey block of flats where his company, Imperium Ops, was contracted to provide security services.

During Tuesday’s service, a close friend of more than 30 years delivered a heartfelt eulogy but didn’t introduce himself by name. He reflected on Stock’s life, character and the impact he had on people in all walks of life.

“We come together in faith, in love and in remembrance to honour the life of Warrick Robert Stock, a son, a father, a brother, a friend, and a man who meant so much to so many,” the friend said.

He spoke of their childhood in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, recalling days spent “climbing mulberry trees, riding bikes through long school holidays and having endless sleepovers filled with trips to the arcade games in town”. Stock attended Nardini Convent Primary School and later Filidi Secondary School, where his ability to bring people together already stood out.

“He was authentic and genuine, and one thing was always clear: people were drawn to him.”

He loved deeply. He challenged thinking. He told stories that connected us and brought people together — and always as his true self — Friend of DJ Warras

The friend described Stock as a natural storyteller who connected easily with people from different backgrounds. “He had respect and love for all people,” he said, adding that Stock could move comfortably between different spaces and communities.

Beyond his love for music, Stock was passionate about cars and was known for his talent and creativity. “He was talented in many ways.”

At the centre of Stock’s life were his children. “He loved his boys and he lived for them. They were his pride, his purpose and the centre of everything he did.”

Stock’s family will have a private cremation service, and his friend ended the tribute with words that captured the mood of the day: “Warrick lived fully. He loved deeply. He challenged thinking. He told stories that connected us and brought people together — and always as his true self.”

Two people of interest taken in for questioning

Meanwhile, police have confirmed a breakthrough in the case. The two people of interest who were taken in for questioning in connection with Stock’s murder have been arrested and charged.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Monday and will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The Gauteng government welcomed the arrests, describing them as “exceptional police work”.

