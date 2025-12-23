Nahoon Beach closed again due to ‘dangerous conditions’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAFETY FIRST: Nahoon Beach has been temporarily closed, the Buffalo City Metro announced on Tuesday.

East London’s Nahoon Beach was temporarily closed for swimming on Tuesday — for the second time in just more than a week.

The Buffalo City Metro confirmed the beach closure on social media.

The city cited “dangerous conditions” for the closure.

“For the safety and wellbeing of all visitors, the municipality is taking this action as a precautionary measure due to rough surf and surge danger,” it said in the post.

“We advise all residents and visitors to avoid swimming at this beach until further notice.

“The municipality will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

“We appreciate your understanding and co-operation during this time and apologise for the inconvenience.”

On December 11, the metro temporarily closed the beach due to dangerous sea and weather conditions caused by extremely strong level-two wind warnings.

At the time, the city said the strong winds created high and unpredictable waves, strong rip currents and rough surf.

The elements posed a serious risk to swimmers, surfers and even those walking close to the shoreline, prompting the immediate temporary closure.

It reopened the following day.

The metro has deployed additional lifeguards, law enforcement teams and disaster management personnel to assist with festive season safety operations, and there are enhanced signage and safety warnings.

At the time, metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the city remained committed to ensuring public safety throughout the holiday period.

“We urge all residents and visitors to always follow lifeguard instructions, observe beach safety signage and avoid entering the water when conditions appear rough,” Fuzile said.

“Weather patterns can change rapidly during the season and our teams will continue to monitor all beaches closely.”

