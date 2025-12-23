OR Tambo district heads initiation death toll despite interventions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FACTS AND FIGURES: Provincial Initiation Committee chair INkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima, left, and Cogta MEC Zolile Williams address the media in Beacon Bay on Monday. They revealed that 20 initiates have died so far in this year’s summer initiation season.

The Eastern Cape government is surprised by the rising number of initiate deaths in the OR Tambo District Municipality despite its interventions targeting the region.

The death toll from this summer’s initiation season in the province has risen to 20.

The OR Tambo district accounts for the biggest number of deaths, with seven since the beginning of the summer initiation season on November 14.

It is followed by Amathole District with five deaths.

This was revealed by co-operative governance (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams during a media briefing at his Beacon Bay office on Monday.

Dehydration, natural causes and negligence were cited as the main causes.

Williams said of the 20 initiates who lost their lives, 13 had been legally circumcised and seven were illegally circumcised.

To date, 421 young boys were recorded to have been circumcised illegally:

187 initiates are in hospital;

3,827 were treated on site; and

One amputation has been recorded.

So some of the developments are quite surprising to us because we thought that we are ready to deliver this season. — MEC Zolile Williams

Williams said after his speech that the government would continue to increase safety efforts in the OR Tambo district.

He said they had roped in practitioners from the health department to work with Cogta to try to address the challenges of genital amputation and botched circumcision of initiates.

“This season, critical training programmes were engaged on.

“For instance, we’ve trained 1,900 Ingcibi (traditional surgeons), including Amakhankatha (traditional nurses), to empower them to be able to withstand the challenges of the season,” he said.

“Medical practitioners were involved in the training of these people so that we were ready for the season.

“So some of the developments are quite surprising to us because we thought that we are ready to deliver this season.

“And we also had about four imbizos at the epicentre of the deaths of initiates, OR Tambo,” Williams said.

“We had imbizos where close to 1,200 men gathered together and were talking openly about the challenges of traditional circumcision in the OR Tambo district.

”We left OR Tambo, we went to Alfred Nzo, where we met close to 1,000 men who were talking about the same thing and we could understand some of the challenges they were having, because some have not undergone the tradition, they are not knowledgeable."

The Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (PICC) recorded an instance where a 17 year-old boy circumcised a 13-year-old in the Pondoland region in

Some instances there you’d find that it is peer pressure at school from the boys and their parents. — Committee chair iNkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima

OR Tambo, according to committee chair iNkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima.

“The challenge with OR Tambo is that no matter if they say they practice this custom, in the true sense, they don’t, but they circumcise each other.

“There is a saying that Mpondo people did not do the custom at some point for many years, well it is still the case.

“Some instances there you’d find that it is peer pressure at school from the boys and their parents.

“When confronted about this illegal initiation of young boys, they would say they don’t know anything about the custom,” Matanzima said.

Williams said they had noted growing calls from sectors of society to introduce medical circumcision as an alternative to traditional male circumcision.

“We recognise that the call is about saving lives of young boys.

“As government, we will continue tackling this challenge with all stakeholders and collectively we will work towards resolving it in the interest of lives and protecting the values and traditions across different groups of society,” he said.

Williams expressed condolences to the families of the boys who lost their lives.

“Indeed, we bemoan the untimely death of these boys, especially at the hands of those who had to guide them through one of the most sacred journeys of their lives,” he said.

Various departments and stakeholders contributed resources to improve safety and compliance for the summer initiation season:

The department of health deployed 49 bakkies, each staffed with a medical officer and professional nurse, and provided surgical equipment. Special hospital wards were prepared to admit initiates requiring urgent care;

The SAPS assigned initiation co-ordinators to every police station in the province;

The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs made 17 vehicles available to help monitor initiation sites and support bush tracking;

Members of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership, particularly male leaders, were deployed to support oversight on the ground; and

The NGO Ikamva Lesizwe, which supports safe initiation, is operating two rescue centres in the OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts.

Daily Dispatch