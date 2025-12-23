Residents without water as another OR Tambo facility hit by thieves

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lusikisiki residents have been without a supply of tap water since Saturday after the town's water treatment works plant was vandalised and cables stolen.

Another key water source supplying thousands of residents in the OR Tambo district was targeted by thieves at the weekend, forcing authorities to divert already stretched resources and disrupting daily life for communities reliant on the facility.

The district council has already spent more than R200m over the past three years repairing vandalised water infrastructure, including rural water schemes, and replacing stolen components.

District municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said the latest facility to be hit was the Lusikisiki Water Treatment Works.

Electricity cables on Eskom-owned infrastructure at the plant were stolen, with the theft discovered in the early hours of Saturday.

“This criminal act has cut power to the plant, resulting in water outages affecting Lusikisiki town and surrounding areas,” Kolwane said.

“The incident has been reported to the SAPS and Eskom has been notified. We are awaiting technicians to restore supply.”

Kolwane said the impact extended far beyond immediate inconvenience.

“Beyond the disruption, these acts carry a heavy human cost. They interrupt access to water in homes, clinics, schools and businesses.

“They slow down service delivery and redirect scarce public resources away from development, maintenance and expansion,” she said.

“Instead of building forward, the government is forced to repair the same damage repeatedly.

“Every act of infrastructure theft pushes communities backwards, undermines dignity and delays progress towards reliable services, healthier communities and a better quality of life.”

She urged residents to help protect public infrastructure by reporting criminal activity to authorities.

“These facilities exist for one purpose — to serve communities — not to be destroyed at their expense,” she said.

Kolwane said on Monday that progress had been made despite the setback.

We acknowledge the inconvenience and distress experienced by residents and apologise sincerely for the impact of this criminal act. — Municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane

Eskom technicians were dispatched to the Lusikisiki Water Treatment Works on Sunday to assess the damage, and the utility committed to replacing the stolen cables by no later than Monday.

“Once Eskom completes the repairs, the ... plant is expected to be restored to full functionality,” she said.

In the meantime, the municipality has activated interim relief measures.

Water tankers have been deployed through support from the department of water and sanitation, with an additional hired tanker provided by the district municipality to assist affected communities.

“This incident has caused real disruption to daily life.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience and distress experienced by residents and apologise sincerely for the impact of this criminal act,” Kolwane said.

Though the Dispatch was unable to establish the cost of replacing the stolen cables, Eskom earlier in December reported a sharp increase in vandalism and theft of its electricity infrastructure in the Eastern Cape.

More than 140 incidents were recorded between April and October, with direct losses rising from R6.4m in the previous financial year to nearly R12m in the current year.

Eskom’s Cape Coastal cluster general manager Mbulelo Yedwa said the utility was facing an escalating crisis, including a surge in illegal connections, tampering, vandalism and theft across the province.

He said the situation was affecting the provision of water and sanitation services.

“Of the 141 cases reported this year, these figures do not include the hundreds of illegal connection cases being handled separately,” Yedwa said.

“This surge has resulted in more frequent and prolonged electricity outages, disrupting homes, businesses and essential services such as water and sewerage.

“The financial impact has been severe, with direct losses exceeding R11.8m.”

Yedwa said the problem was placing immense pressure on Eskom’s technical capacity and resources.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati called on Eskom to invest more in modern security technology to safeguard its infrastructure.

He said this would be more cost-effective than repeatedly spending millions on repairs following theft and vandalism.

On the impact of electricity disruptions on businesses, Ntlabati said: “It is very costly for SMMEs.

“Many do not have generators, so when there is no electricity, business operations come to a complete stop.”

