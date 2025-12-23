Traditional council ploughs sand mining income into community initiatives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Tsolo-based AmaMpondomise AseNtshonalanga Traditional Council, headed by Nkosi Phakamisa ZwelethuTyali, are using funds generated from mineral resources such as sand-mining revenue and telecommunications tower rentals to fund community development projects.

While disputes over revenue from natural resources have caused divisions in some areas, the AmaMpondomise AseNtshonalanga Traditional Council in Tsolo said it has used income from sand mining and telecommunications tower rentals to fund community development projects.

The council, under the leadership of Nkosi Phakamisa Zwelethu Tyali, has directed proceeds towards housing, early childhood development centres and education support in the area.

Tyali said the council had prioritised unity and collective decision-making in managing revenue generated from natural resources.

He said several projects had been implemented since the beginning of 2025, with further initiatives planned.

Among the completed projects are the construction and handover of three houses and three early childhood development (ECD) centres in Tsolo, an area affected by recent floods.

“More than R1m has been raised for these projects through a combination of sand mining revenue, telecommunications tower rentals and contributions from external partners. I also contributed personally,” Tyali said.

He said the council had worked with government departments and private stakeholders to implement the projects.

The housing projects were aimed at assisting families whose homes were damaged or destroyed during flooding.

Tyali said the council identified beneficiaries through community structures.

In addition to housing, the council handed over three ECD centres equipped with basic facilities.

The centres are intended to provide early learning spaces for young children in the community.

“The aim is to ensure that children have access to safe learning environments, particularly in areas where facilities were damaged or limited,” Tyali said.

Tsolo has high levels of unemployment, with many households relying on social grants.

Tyali said the council was attempting to address this through local economic initiatives linked to natural resource management.

One such initiative is sand mining on the banks of the Nxu River.

According to Tyali, the project generates revenue for the council and creates income opportunities for local residents.

A local brick-making company and a hardware store are the main buyers of the sand, which is also sold to community members at a reduced rate.

“We are working to ensure that mining activities are conducted responsibly and in line with environmental requirements,” Tyali said.

He said the council worked with the government and other stakeholders to ensure compliance and sustainability.

Tyali, who was inaugurated as chief in 2015, said the projects formed part of a broader development approach aimed at addressing housing, education and basic needs.

Education support included assistance with school renovations, learning materials, uniforms and bursaries.

“We believe education plays an important role in improving long-term outcomes for the community,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries of the housing project, Nozama Mbalo Nowisile Nogqwashu Xinanayo, 68, said her home was destroyed during floods in June.

“I had no money to rebuild. The traditional council came to assist and now I have a house again,” Mbalo Xinanayo said.

She said the support had helped restore stability for her family.

The council has also distributed food parcels to some households identified as being in need.

AmaMpondomise King Luzuko Zwelozuko Matiwane acknowledged the work of the council, saying traditional leadership structures could play a role in co-ordinating development at community level.

He said co-operation with the government and other stakeholders was important in ensuring projects were implemented effectively.

“The work of traditional councils should support broader development efforts and improve living conditions in rural areas,” Matiwane said.

Tyali said the initiatives carried out in 2025 were part of an ongoing programme and that further projects were under consideration.

“The focus is on using available resources to respond to community needs in a practical way,” he said.

