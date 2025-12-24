Christmas Beetle lights up East London streets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jayme Schonknecht is bringing light and joy to East Londoners this festive season with her baby blue Beetle.

Armed with nothing but her baby blue car, 250m of sparkly Christmas lights and a kind heart, 23-year-old Jayme Schonknecht is bringing so much love, light and joy to East Londoners this festive season.

The Gonubie resident can be seen cruising around town in her cheery ride — an old-school VW Beetle covered in twinkly Christmas lights.

Starting out with a simple, albeit ambitious, idea, Schonknecht spent seven hours turning her beloved car into something out of Dr Seuss’s world in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

“It took a lot of time to trace every inch of the car and get the lights to show the Beetle’s shape properly,” she said.

“I’m so glad I had the help of my mom and dad with decorating.”

Making her first appearance in her decked-out ride on December 13 around Gonubie, Schonknecht has since been travelling around town, and even visited the East London beachfront Christmas light display.

Using 250m of sparkly Christmas lights, Schonknecht has transformed her VW Beetle into a festive light display. (Supplied)

“That is where all the magic happened. Everyone who passed me had a huge smile on their face, waving and hooting.

“The joy it brought to the children made me so happy,” said Schonknecht, who is studying to become a foundation phase teacher.

She said bringing joy to others with something that had brought so much joy to her and her family over the years felt truly special.

“I have had my Beetle since 2023, but I have grown up around Beetles, as my dad absolutely loves them and enjoys building them, and going on 4x4 Transkei trips in our off-road Beetles,” Schonknecht, a self-confessed beach addict, adventurer and all-round nature-lover, said.

“My dad surprised me with this baby blue in 2023, but a lot of work needed to be done on it; fixing the engine, the interior and a few other problems to get it running.

“I decorated it myself with funky stickers and added details in the interior.

“I had always wanted a baby blue Beetle with roof racks so that I could strap a surfboard on top.

Jayme Schonknecht says her dad surprised her with the car in 2023, but it needed a lot of work including fixing the engine, the interior and a few other problems to get it running. (Supplied)

“I thought it would be exciting to use my old model car, which could bring many memories back for the older folk in town and just make people smile.

“Now that I’m studying to be a teacher and being around children, I’ve noticed how they find joy in the smallest things, like my Beetle. It’s been such an exciting thing for children to see.

“I thought this could bring some of that wonder to everyone’s lives.”

While it’s clear that her colourful car adds a certain touch of magic wherever she goes, her reason behind doing it might just be the most magical part.

“I decorated my Beetle in lights because 2025 has been a very difficult year for many.

“This time of year can also be especially hard for those who have lost a loved one or are alone for Christmas.

“I wanted to light up people’s lives again by lighting up my car.

“I wanted to encourage people to be kind at this time of year and to remind them that we don’t always realise the impact they have on others, good or bad.

“I hope these lights remind people that they are not alone and that even in the darkness, love still shines.”

After her first few evening drives around town, Schonknecht posted her funky Christmas Beetle to the East London Girls Facebook group, where more than a thousand locals have already reacted, commented and shared their appreciation.

“I really did not think I was going to get the response it did,” she said.

“Seeing all the comments about how people have spotted me, how it has brought memories back to those who have lost loved ones.

“Hearing that it’s helped bring some smiles to people who have been struggling, that’s all I wanted.

“I didn’t think my little Beetle would become this popular, but I am so glad that it has and that it’s made so many people happy.

“I have enjoyed every moment of it. I love seeing people’s faces light up as I drive around.”

Though it may seem like another Christmas cliché to some, the outpouring of heartfelt responses Schonknecht has received makes it clear that bringing a little light to people’s lives is never a bad thing.

If you’re looking for a reason to smile or want to experience that child-like wonder you haven’t felt in a while, keep an eye out for Schonknecht and her Christmas Beetle.

