Developer wins court interdict halting Fish River Resort renovations in lease dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An American based company has ambitious plans to reopen the once iconic Fish River Resort by February 2026. The uncertainty surrounding the land claim and financial pressure led to the closure of the Fish River Resort in 2017.

A company locked in a protracted contractual dispute over the Fish River Resort has secured a court interdict halting all development at the once-luxury destination, more than a year after it was removed from the site.

The ruling comes despite a US-based investment group, Joktel, hosting a sod-turning ceremony in November and announcing ambitious plans to redevelop the resort.

These included expanding the hotel from 126 to 250 rooms, revamping the Gary Player-designed golf course and constructing a water park.

Joktel, working with Vuyokazi Batana’s Ezamatshawe company, also announced plans to reopen the dilapidated resort as the Joktel Fish River Resort by February 2026.

A website for the project has already been launched.

However, developer Xoliswa Daku, of the Daku Group, approached the high court in Makhanda seeking an interdict to stop the proposed development.

She is challenging what she describes as the unlawful termination of her lease and disputing the validity of a competing lease held by Ezamatshawe.

In a recent judgment, the court granted Daku the interdict, preventing Ezamatshawe and Joktel from commencing or continuing any construction at the Fish River Resort and its golf course, pending the final outcome of arbitration proceedings.

Daku’s legal team argued that she still holds a valid grant to use the resort land and that Batana’s lease was unlawfully concluded.

They pointed out that Batana’s lease agreements were signed on the same day Daku received notice of termination.

Batana entered into lease agreements for Maitland Farm on December 9 and Fish River on December 11 2024 — the same day Daku received a termination notice for her contract to develop the resort with a Dubai-based consortium.

The trust had signed a lease agreement with Daku on November 1 2024, which was later terminated on allegations that she had breached contractual obligations. Daku disputes this claim.

Though both leases have since been deemed invalid, the parties continue to contest each other’s positions.

Following the sod-turning event led by Batana in November, Daku’s lawyers instructed Ezamatshawe to cease all construction activities until the dispute was resolved.

Speaking to the Dispatch on Monday, Daku welcomed the court ruling.

“We are quite excited and this is progressive,” she said.

“This is opening the way for us to be vindicated in the process and to have a proper conversation with the trust as soon as possible.”

She said her next step would be to engage with the newly appointed board of trustees.

“Our lawyers will next meet with the trust to deal with contractual issues,” she said.

Batana declined to comment.

The master of the high court in Bhisho and Vimba & Associates were cited as respondents in the matter.

In May, the Bhisho high court master appointed Vimba & Associates to oversee the trust’s assets and investigate its affairs.

Vimba & Associates director Ntandazo Vimba said on Monday the judgment did not affect the newly appointed board.

“We were included in the matter as interested parties,” he said.

“Daku was seeking an order against what was being done by Ezamatshawe.

“This means they cannot proceed with renovations or claim that they have a right to that property.”

Two weeks ago, land affairs minister Mzwanele Nyhontso visited the Prudhoe community to formally introduce the trust’s newly elected 10-member board, effectively pausing further investment activity until governance issues are resolved.

The board is now chaired by banker and property executive Wilmot Magopeni, who holds an MBA and has more than 20 years’ experience in management and leadership roles within the financial sector.

Two trustees are independent, while the remaining members were elected from the community.

Former chair Gladman Tom, who lodged the original land claim in 1998 and presided over multiple contractual disputes involving the resort, is no longer part of the board.

Magopeni could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Daily Dispatch