DJ Warras murder suspect Victor Majola appears in court as state opposes bail

Victor Majola briefly appeared in court accused of the murder of DJ Warras.

One of the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of popular DJ and security consultant Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Victor Majola faces charges of murder and premeditated murder after the fatal shooting of Stock earlier this month. Majola did not apply for bail, and the state indicated it will oppose his release.

The court heard Majola and a co-accused were arrested on Monday at the Merafe Hostel in Soweto after an intensive police investigation.

The National Prosecuting Authority was not available to comment on why the second suspect didn’t appear.

Majola, who was limping as he made his way into the court, told the court through his attorney he was assaulted by police and needed medical attention.

Stock was shot dead on December 16 in a brazen daylight ambush outside the Zambezi Building in the Johannesburg CBD. At the time of the attack, he was reportedly working on security-related matters.

Majola will remain in custody and is expected to return to court on January 6, when formal bail proceedings are scheduled.

TimesLIVE