Flood survivor marks Christmas with unbearable pain

HAPPY DAYS: Nosipho Khosi-Dabane, sons Iminathi, 15, and Lusanele, 13, and husband Calvin Dabane. Iminathi and Calvin, killed in the June floods, have been buried. Lusanele remains missing.

For the first time in 17 years, Nosipho Khosi-Dabane will spend Christmas alone — without her husband, her children and the family traditions that once defined the festive season.

Six months after devastating floods swept through parts of Mthatha, claiming at least 104 lives, Khosi-Dabane is still waiting for closure.

Her husband, Calvin Dabane, 44, her son Iminathi, 15, and her niece Someleze Khosi, 12, were among those who died when the floods struck Dicolyn on June 10 2025.

Her last-born child, Lusanele, 13, remains missing.

Khosi-Dabane says the uncertainty surrounding her son’s disappearance has left her unable to grieve fully.

“The pain remains unbearable. I cannot have closure while my child is still missing,” she said.

She has lost hope of finding Lusanele alive. Her only wish now, she says, is to recover his remains.

“It is only my child who is still missing. Why me? I hope God will soon make us find his bones,” she said.

A grave has already been prepared for Lusanele at the family burial site in Tabase, between the graves of his father and brother.

“He has a space waiting for him,” she said quietly.

Khosi-Dabane, 41, has no other children.

She survived the floods after being swept about 6km downstream by raging waters, managing to swim out and cling to a tree for hours before she was rescued.

Her family members were not as fortunate.

The memories of that day are still vivid.

“I can’t believe it’s been six months. It feels like it happened yesterday. I lost everything. The pain is still raw.

“I miss my husband so much. We were big friends, especially during Christmas and New Year. He was my rock, my everything,” she said.

Seeing mothers shopping with their loved ones, children trying on new clothes, and families stocking up on groceries, it is like a knife to my heart. — Nosipho Khosi-Dabane

The floods destroyed her home and stripped her of the life she had built with her family.

Her three-roomed house was washed away, along with eight pigs, four geese, 56 chickens, vegetable crops including cabbage and spinach, and her vehicle.

“We were some sort of emerging farmers, and that was supplementing our income and livelihood. Now, I have nothing,” she said.

Christmas and New Year’s, once a time of shared meals and family outings, will now serve as painful reminders of what has been lost.

She said that in previous years, Christmas Day meant slaughtering a pig and hosting a family feast, followed by a New Year’s trip to her in-laws in Tabase and visits to the beaches of Port St Johns.

“This year, I will cook alone,” she said.

“Watching families prepare for Christmas is a stark reminder of my own loss.

“Seeing mothers shopping with their loved ones, children trying on new clothes, and families stocking up on groceries, it is like a knife to my heart.”

She said the sight of parents buying school uniforms and stationery ahead of the new year deepened her grief.

“The last-minute rush of parents buying school uniforms and stationery will only amplify my sorrow, thinking of Lusanele, Iminathi and Someleze, who, if alive, I could be buying them school supplies.

“The pain is still raw, and the emptiness in me is suffocating,” she said.

Khosi-Dabane currently rents a room in Mthatha and stays with her younger sister, who is also struggling to cope with loss.

Her sister’s daughter — Khosi-Dabane’s niece — was staying with her cousins when the floods struck and died alongside them.

Only if I can find the bones of Lusanele can I hope to have closure. — Khosi-Dabane

Despite the shared support, the sense of loss remains overwhelming.

As a security officer at Walter Sisulu University, Khosi-Dabane says her work provides some structure to her days, but does little to ease the loneliness she feels when she returns home.

“I try to be strong,” she said.

“It’s not easy. I have to be determined.”

She has received counselling since the disaster, but says the emotional recovery is ongoing.

“I still struggle with nightmares and anxiety attacks, but I am trying to stay strong,” she said.

Lusanele, she said, was deeply attached to her.

“Typical of a last-born, he was my baby, demanding special love and attention,” she said.

She said she would never have another child, due to complications during Lusanele’s birth.

Khosi-Dabane says life since the floods feels suspended between grief and survival.

While others have begun rebuilding, she remains trapped by unanswered questions.

The floods that tore through Mthatha left thousands homeless and destroyed entire communities.

Though 104 bodies have been recovered, Lusanele is the only person still unaccounted for.

“Only if I can find the bones of Lusanele can I hope to have closure,” Khosi-Dabane said.

