Largely wet festive season calls for vigilance amid the fun and celebrations

Persistent rain is predicted throughout the festive season in BCM and surrounding areas.

Holidaymakers planning to enjoy the festive season in Buffalo City Metro (BCM) and surrounding areas are urged to keep a close eye on the weather, as a largely wet spell is expected from Wednesday through to Friday January 2.

According to the SA Weather Service’s latest forecast, the region is set for a mostly cloudy and rainy festive period, with only a few brief dry windows in between.

Sunday and next Friday (January 2) are expected to be the wettest days, with widespread rainfall likely, raising concerns for motorists, beach users and those with outdoor plans.

Christmas Eve is expected to be cloudy with isolated to scattered showers throughout the day, accompanied by cool to cold afternoon temperatures ranging between 17°C and 22°C.

Moderate south-westerly winds are forecast for coastal towns.

Christmas Day should bring mostly cloudy conditions, with only a slight chance of light rain or drizzle and cool temperatures of between 19°C and 23°C, while fresh north-easterly winds are expected around East London.

However, on Friday and Saturday, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected across BCM, Mthatha and Port St Johns.

Afternoon temperatures will remain cool, dropping as low as 17°C on Saturday, with moderate to fresh easterly and north-easterly winds adding to the unsettled conditions.

Sunday is expected to deliver the coldest day of the period, when cloudy conditions and widespread morning rainfall are forecast, followed by scattered showers later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to range between 16°C and 19°C, with light south-westerly winds around BCM but fresher winds in Port St Johns.

Conditions are expected to improve slightly from Monday, with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers, followed by a drier and warmer day on Tuesday, when temperatures may climb to between 23°C and 25°C.

However, cloud cover and isolated coastal showers are expected to return on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, before another round of widespread rain is forecast for Friday January 2.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads throughout the festive period, particularly on days with persistent rainfall.

Wet and slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility due to mist, fog and heavy rain, as well as the risk of flooded bridges and low-lying roads, pose hazards.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, increase following distances and avoid driving through flooded areas.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers are also advised to be cautious, especially on windy days when rough sea conditions are likely.

Strong winds and unsettled weather may result in dangerous swimming conditions, including strong currents and choppy seas.

Visitors are urged to swim only at beaches where lifeguards are on duty, adhere to warning flags and avoid entering the water during rough or stormy conditions.

While outdoor activities can still go ahead on days with a lower chance of rain and calmer winds, residents and tourists are advised to remain flexible with plans and monitor daily forecasts.

Officials have cautioned that extreme weather events cannot be ruled out on days with widespread rainfall, particularly on Sunday and January 2, when heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding.

Festive season revellers are encouraged to plan ahead, prioritise safety and stay informed to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday period across the metro and surrounding regions.

