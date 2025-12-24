Malema’s trial, UFH cases stand out in tumultuous year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape courts dealt with a number of high-profile cases in 2025, spanning the prosecution of politicians, corruption matters, violent crime and serious sexual offences.

Among the most prominent was the firearms case against EFF leader Julius Malema, which dominated headlines throughout the year.

Since the trial began in 2023, Malema and the EFF leadership maintained he had no case to answer on charges linked to the discharge of a rifle during the party’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in 2018.

In October, Malema was found guilty on all five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment, and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.

As a revolutionary, going to prison or death is a badge of honour. We cannot be scared of prison. We cannot be scared to die for the revolution. — EFF leader Julius Malema

His bodyguard, Adrian Snyman, was acquitted of charges relating to the Firearms Control Act and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Reacting to the verdict, Malema said: “As a revolutionary, going to prison or death is a badge of honour. We cannot be scared of prison. We cannot be scared to die for the revolution.”

Another closely watched case involved Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, who pleaded not guilty in July to charges of fraud, uttering and forgery.

Kupelo, a deputy director of communications, is standing trial after his arrest by the Hawks last year for allegedly submitting fraudulent matric results to the department when requested by his supervisor, Siyanda Manana.

In an arrest that sent shockwaves through the education sector, deputy school principal Vuyokazi Gana was brought before court on charges of human trafficking.

The 52-year-old faces eight counts after being accused of running a prostitution and trafficking ring involving girls and young women at an alleged brothel in East London.

Several matters linked to violence and corruption at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) continued to play out in court.

After a deadly spate of violence, including shootings that claimed the lives of vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, and fleet manager Petrus Roets, multiple accused are standing trial in separate courts.

Three accused — Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa and Wanini Khuza — are on trial in the East London High Court, while eight others are before the Bhisho High Court for the murder of Vesele. All have pleaded not guilty.

In a separate UFH corruption case, 15 accused — including former university employees, businesspeople and six companies — are standing trial in the East London Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

After the state failed to secure a racketeering certificate, the accused are being prosecuted in five separate cases.

They are alleged to have colluded in the awarding of tenders in exchange for gratification, with more than R172m paid by the university to service providers, some of which allegedly benefited implicated employees.

One of the year’s deadliest cases involved the mass shooting of 18 people in Lusikisiki. Six men, including alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, pleaded not guilty to the murders.

During proceedings in the Mthatha High Court, a state witness testified that Ndamase allegedly continued to direct criminal activities from prison using a cellphone.

Another case that drew public attention was the fatal shooting of Walter Sisulu University student Sisonke Mbolekwa during a campus protest over poor living conditions.

Residence manager Manelisi Mampane was arrested in connection with a charge of murder, which he disputes, saying he acted to protect himself and his family.

In September, the East London High Court sentenced serial rapist Lwando Phike to five life terms for the rape of five minors, along with additional sentences for the rape of adult women.

Phike, already serving time for previous convictions, targeted victims in East London between 2017 and 2022.

In an historic case, a 67-year-old former apartheid-era police officer appeared in the Cala Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of activist Bathandwa Ndondo.

Meanwhile, both the Eastern Cape health department and the national police ministry were ordered to pay millions of rand in damages in cases involving negligence and unlawful arrests.

