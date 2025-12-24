‘New’ R42m conference centre still unused — eight years on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UNUSED ASSET: The multimillion-rand Cape Morgan Conference Centre between Morgan Bay and Kei Mouth remains vacant.

Despite the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency’s (ECPTA) assurance that the state-of-the-art Cape Morgan Conference Centre would be operational by the end of 2023, the multimillion-rand facility remains unused.

“We thought some people from around here would be working at the facility by now,” said a Cwili Township resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The resident said most people in the Kei Mouth area relied on Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) jobs and housekeeping work, while many others were unemployed.

The Dispatch reported in August 2023 that years after its official opening on March 28 2017, what was intended to be a flagship tourism facility had become a R42m white elephant hidden in the bushes between Morgan Bay and Kei Mouth.

Owned by ECPTA, its facilities include 44 bedrooms, a conference centre, four storerooms, a restaurant and an eco-centre.

However, according to reliable sources, no guests have ever stayed at the resort, which remains unfurnished to this day.

While the centre is still in a presentable condition, it remains vacant, having been effectively abandoned soon after its launch.

The source said when construction began, the local community had high hopes the centre would provide much-needed employment opportunities.

“It’s sad to see it not used even today. People around here need jobs.

“We hope that one day it will be open.

“We hear the owners are looking for someone to run it,” the source said.

When the Dispatch visited the facility, the sliding gate at the main entrance was wide open.

It is understood that the motor for the gate is no longer functional.

Seven employees who work at the site as field rangers, also serve as security guards, while agency staff also keep watch over the premises.

Bushbuck and monkeys were seen roaming around the facility.

Another source said the location had significant potential.

“This place is good for outdoor activities,” the source said.

The Dispatch understands that the office building is currently used by staff, while another structure — the “Strandloper” eco-centre — is used to store hikers’ equipment.

“People are interested in this facility. It would greatly benefit the community when it’s operational.

“There are many outdoor activities, like rock climbing, around this area,” the source said.

“The building is completed. All that is left is furnishing and occupying it.

“It’s been a long time since it’s been like this.

“Hopefully, by next year, it will be operational.

“There have been people coming in and out of this place, seemingly to view it.

“We are crossing our fingers that someone will take up operating the place,” the source said.

— ECPTA chief executive Vuyani Dayimani

ECPTA chief executive Vuyani Dayimani said the centre was designed to operate under a concession model.

“This approach ensures that while government invests in core infrastructure, the day-to-day operations, marketing, staffing and long-term financial sustainability of the facility are driven by a capable private sector operator,” Dayimani said.

“This model is central to ensuring that public tourism assets remain viable, well-maintained and economically productive to all parties over time.”

He said the opening of the facility depended on the appointment of a suitable concessionaire.

“ECPTA is currently in advanced stages of identifying an operator with the appropriate financial capacity, operational experience and alignment with the agency’s conservation and community development objectives.

“Once this process is concluded, an opening timeline will be communicated,” he said.

Dayimani said the tourism sector was still recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that securing operators for large public tourism facilities had taken longer than anticipated.

He said ECPTA was required to follow strict governance and procurement processes to ensure the appointed operator could raise operational funding, furnish and equip the facility, and sustain operations over the long-term.

“With tourism demand improving, ECPTA is confident that a suitable partner will be secured in the new year,” he said.

“The remaining work is largely operational and user-specific and will be finalised by the appointed concessionaire as part of the handover process.

“These requirements differ depending on the operator’s business model and are therefore addressed jointly once an operator is confirmed.

“Final costings will be determined through this process.”

Dayimani said the facility was subject to routine inspections under ECPTA’s asset management and maintenance protocols to ensure safety and structural integrity.

“ECPTA’s priority is to ensure the centre opens under a sustainable and properly resourced operating model, rather than being activated prematurely without adequate operational capacity.

“This approach has proven successful elsewhere in the province,” he said.

He cited the Baviaanskloof Nature Reserve as a comparable example, where a private sector partner had been secured and was preparing to commence operations as early as late February — ahead of the original timeline of the second half of 2026.

“The centre forms part of the existing administrative base of the East London Coast Nature Reserve, which covers Double Mouth.

“ECPTA staff, including field rangers, gate staff and reserve personnel, have always been present in this precinct to ensure biodiversity compliance, routine upkeep and asset protection, as is standard practice in nature reserve operations.

“The administrative building was also improved and renovated as part of the development,” Dayimani said.

Once operational, the conference centre, accommodation and dining facilities are expected to create both permanent and seasonal employment opportunities.

Final job numbers will be confirmed once the concessionaire’s detailed operational plan has been approved.

In a further statement, ECPTA said it remained committed to unlocking the economic and tourism potential of the Cape Morgan Conference Centre in a responsible, sustainable and inclusive manner.

“The concession approach is a deliberate strategy aimed at protecting public investment while attracting private sector investment and capacity to ensure long-term viability,” the agency said.

“This strategy is already yielding results elsewhere in the province, including at Baviaanskloof, where an additional R22m in private investment has been secured on top of the public capital investment of R42m.

“Local communities are set to benefit directly.”

ECPTA said it was confident that, with the right partner, similar or better outcomes could be achieved for Morgan Bay, adding that securing such partnerships required a careful, transparent and sustainable process, which the agency said it was diligently pursuing.

